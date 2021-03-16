JEE Main March session 2021 begins today, over 6.19 lakh register

JEE Main March session will be held from March 16 to 18. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main March session begins today. Over 6.19 lakh (6,19,638) have registered for the engineering entrance exam which will be concluded on March 18. The male candidates being 4.28 lakh (4,28,888) and a total of 1.90 lakh (1,90,748) female candidates applied for this session, as per the National Testing Agency.

There was a slight dip in registration from the February session, where 7.15 lakh (7,15,692) students registered. Also, while there were 21,609 exam takers for regional languages in February session, it was dropped to 20,382. In English language, a total of 5.79 lakh (5,79,759) candidates registered in this session, which was 6.70 lakh (6,70,332) students in February. A total of 19,497 candidates will attempt the paper in Hindi in March.

There are two sessions for JEE Main, morning (9 am- 12 noon), afternoon (3-6) pm. The exam centres are there in 334 cities including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

There are changes in JEE Main paper pattern this year. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 or 25 out of questions 30 in each section of chemistry, physics and mathematics. The paper usually has 25 questions each from chemistry, physics, and mathematics, but from this year, it will contain 30 questions.