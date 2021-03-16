scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Latest news

JEE Main March session 2021 begins today, over 6.19 lakh register

NTA JEE Main March 2021: According to NTA, a total of 20,382 candidates will take the exam in regional languages, while 5.79 lakh (5,79,759) candidates will appear in English, and 19,497 candidates will attempt the paper in Hindi

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 16, 2021 11:51:41 am
JEE-Main-2021-3JEE Main March session will be held from March 16 to 18. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main March session begins today. Over 6.19 lakh (6,19,638) have registered for the engineering entrance exam which will be concluded on March 18. The male candidates being 4.28 lakh (4,28,888) and a total of 1.90 lakh (1,90,748) female candidates applied for this session, as per the National Testing Agency.

There was a slight dip in registration from the February session, where 7.15 lakh (7,15,692) students registered. Also, while there were 21,609 exam takers for regional languages in February session, it was dropped to 20,382. In English language, a total of 5.79 lakh (5,79,759) candidates registered in this session, which was 6.70 lakh (6,70,332) students in February. A total of 19,497 candidates will attempt the paper in Hindi in March.

There are two sessions for JEE Main, morning (9 am- 12 noon), afternoon (3-6) pm. The exam centres are there in 334 cities including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

Top Education News
Click here for more

There are changes in JEE Main paper pattern this year. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 or 25 out of questions 30 in each section of chemistry, physics and mathematics. The paper usually has 25 questions each from chemistry, physics, and mathematics, but from this year, it will contain 30 questions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X