JEE Main March final answer keys released, results expected soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Tuesday released the JEE Main 2021 final answer keys. Candidates can check the same at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Based on the final answer keys, the result of the JEE Mains 2021 is expected to be announced by this week.

The provisional JEE Main answer key 2021 was announced on March 20 on the NTA website. The last date to raise objection against the provisional answer key was March 22.

How to check the answer keys:

Step 1: Visit the website of JEE

Step 2: Click on JEE (Main) March – 2021 final answer key

Step 3: Download or take a printout for further reference

Students can also download the answer keys directly from here.

The answer key can be downloaded in pdf format. Candidates can check the right answer for each question from the answer key and can match it with their answer on the response sheet to estimate probable scores.

NTA will conduct the entrance exam in two more sessions — in April and in May. The all India rank list will be compiled and released post May session results.