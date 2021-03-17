JEE Main March Exam Day 2 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Check paper analysis of forenoon session

Check paper analysis of JEE Main 2021. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

NTA JEE Main March Exam Day 2 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The morning session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main March session day 2 was concluded. The candidates analysed the paper as moderate with few questions being difficult, lengthy to solve. Meanwhile, the day one paper was analysed as difficult, with the maths portion being tough to solve. The physics, chemistry were reviewed as easy.

The engineering entrance exam is being held in two sessions– morning (9 am- 12 noon) and afternoon (3-6) pm. There is a slight change in the paper, the candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 or 25 out of 30 questions in each section of chemistry, physics and mathematics.

A total of 6.19 lakh (6,19,638) students have registered for the March session. A total of 4,28,888 male candidates and 1,90,748 females have applied for this session, according to NTA.