JEE Main March Exam Day 1 2021 LIVE Updates: Paper analysis, candidates, experts’ reactions

NTA JEE Main March Exam Day 1 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main March session started today. The candidates who have attempted the paper reviewed it as moderate, with few questions being tricky and difficult to attempt.

JEE Main will be held in two sessions– morning (9 am- 12 noon) and afternoon (3-6) pm. A slight change in the paper has been introduced considering the Covid-19 situations. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 or 25 out of 30 questions in each section of chemistry, physics and mathematics.

A total of 6.19 lakh (6,19,638) students have registered for the March session. A total of 4,28,888 male candidates and 1,90,748 females have applied for this session, according to NTA.

The exams are being conducted in 334 cities including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.