JEE Main March 2021: Follow these last day preparation tips, Covid-19 guidelines

JEE Main March 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main March session starts from March 16. The exam will be held on March 16, 17, and 18 in two shifts. JEE Main first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon, whereas the second shift is from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates must check these last-minute tips, exam guidelines, and more.

JEE Main March 2021: Last minute preparation tips

Practice JEE Main February papers – There is no time now to start a new topic. However, do solve February session question papers for all dates and shifts. The JEE Main February answer key is also available now. So, it will not take much time to check the answers. Doing so, will give an idea about how the question paper will be.

Revision and mock test – Revise only the important topics but do practice a few mock tests for JEE Main. This will keep your brain active for the exam

Previous year paper – By now, it is expected that candidates must have solved the JEE Main previous year question paper at least once. However, if not, then do so. Even in the February exam, the questions were repeated.

Rest and relax – It is very difficult to remain calm, a day before the exam. However, this is also the most important thing. There is no point in getting anxious. Eat healthy and have a good sleep. Then wake up with a fresh mind and give your best in JEE Main.

What to carry for JEE Main March 2021?

On the day of the exam, candidates have to carry JEE Main admit card, a valid id proof, and a photograph. The photo should be the same as the one uploaded in the application form. With the JEE Main 2021 admit card, the self declaration (undertaking) is also to be carried. Before reaching the centre, candidates must enter all the required details on it, in legible handwriting. Candidates also need to paste a photo and thumb impression on it. However, the signature is to be done in front of the invigilator.

Due to Covid-19, candidates are also allowed to carry a personal hand sanitizer (50 ml), a transparent water bottle, and a transparent ballpoint pen.

Exam day guideline

Candidates need to wear masks at the centre. However, fresh masks will also be provided at the exam hall. Candidates are expected to maintain social distance and cooperate with the centre’s staff to follow the COVID precautionary guidelines.

Apart from this, candidates should also take note of the dress code. NTA has instructed that shoes / footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are not permitted at the JEE main exam centres. If religion / customs require a candidate to wear specific attire, they must reach the exam centre early.

Exam strategy

Candidates should attempt what they know first and then give time to those questions which are a bit dicey. It is very important to keep track of the time in the exam. So, do not dedicate too much time to a question. Try to solve all the NAT questions on the exam day as they have no negative marking. MCQs must only be attempted if there is 100 per cent surety of the answer. Any wrong MCQ will lead to the loss of one mark.

In March, only paper 1 of JEE Main for B.Tech/ B.E is being held. The exam is of total 300 marks. The total number of questions in the paper are 90, out of which the candidates only have to do 75. The number of questions asked in each subject is 30 each; students still have to attempt 25 questions per section. There are 20 MCQs in each section and 10 numericals. While all the MCQs are compulsory, candidates will have the option to do any 5 out of the 10 numerical.