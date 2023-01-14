BTech at IIT Palakkad: Admission process, scholarships, placements and more

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Palakkad was established in July 2015, with 120 students and an aim of 5000 students by its 10th year. IIT Palakkad conducts undergraduate academic programmes of BTech, postgraduate course programmes of MTech and MSc and research programmes leading to MS and PhD degrees in various disciplines.

IIT Palakkad started its operations in 2015, on the temporary premises of the Ahalia Campus with only undergraduate BTech in four core engineering disciplines – civil, computer science, electrical and mechanical. MTech programmes were introduced in the year 2019 while research programmes were introduced in 2017.

BTech programme at IIT Palakkad

IIT Palakkad offers five BTech programmes in civil engineering, data science and engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. All these BTech programmes are four year undergraduate programmes divided into eight semesters. An academic year consists of two semesters, each of approximately 16 weeks in duration.

Candidates who have cleared the higher secondary examination or equivalent and are qualified in Joint Entrance Examination ( JEE Advanced) are eligible for admission to the BTech programme of IIT Palakkad.

Courses for BTech in electrical engineering programme fall into five major categories: basic sciences, basic engineering theory / skills and professional major & minor theory and laboratory, and humanities and social sciences. The UG lab of the institute facilities boasts of equipment that serves to expand the understanding gained from theoretical courses.

BTech at IIT Palakkad: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA (nta.ac.in) — and apply for the required national level entrance exam.

Step 2: Fill out the application with required documents. For BTech aspirants fill JEE (Main).

Step 3: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Advertisement

Step 4: Candidates are shortlisted based on JEE (Main) & (Advanced) scores

Step 5: Seats are allotted for JoSAA counselling

Step 6: Check merit list for results.

Step 7: Wait for the counselling

Step 8: If selected pay the admission fees or wait for next merit list.

Scholarships

Non-SC/ST BTech students whose family income is less than Rs 4.5 lakh per annum are awarded Institute Merit cum Means (MCM) scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to up to 25 per cent of the sanctioned strength based on the JEE rank. It includes a full tuition fee waiver and Rs 1000 is given to students as a fixed monthly stipend for four months in 1 semester.

Advertisement

SC/ST BTech students whose family income is less than Rs 4.5 lakh per annum are awarded Institute SC/ ST Scholarship. Under this scholarship hostel accommodation and dining charges are waived off and a RS 250 is given to students as fixed monthly pocket money for four months in 1 semester.

A full tuition fee waiver is provided to students whose family income is below 1 lakh per annum and two third tuition fee waiver is provided to those whose family income is between Rs 1 lakh and less than Rs 5 lakhs per annum.

Full tuition fee waiver is awarded to students belonging to the PwD category.

Placements

A total of 211 companies participated in the campus recruitment programme for the academic year 2021-22. The recruitment took place across various sectors and a total of 207 offers were made. For the most recent placement season, the highest total package was Rs 1.2 crore. Four companies with a global presence made eight offers on the international market.

Many of the IIT Palakkad graduates are also pursuing higher studies in reputed institutes such as Georgia Tech, University of Birmingham, Arizona State University, Purdue University, North Carolina State University, Brown University, etc

Recruiters

Advertisement

Institute’s major recruiters include Texas Instruments, Adobe, Maruti Suzuki, L&T Group, GE, Versa Networks, Deloitte, IBM, Cargill, Capgemini, HCL, Intel, Qualcomm, Mercedes Benz, Tata Group, OLA etc.

Hostels

Completely residential, IIT Palakkad has separate hostels for boys and girls. There are four hostels on the Ahalia campus. All rooms have adjacent bathrooms and are set up for twin-sharing with students with Wi-Fi facilities in the hostel’s common areas.

Student clubs

Advertisement

There are approximately 18 student clubs in the institute out of which the first club founded by the students in 2015 was Vadya. Vadya is institute’s music club and holds events such as open mics, battle of bands, Sur Sangram, etc. Institute also has a dance club namely- Sync to Beat. Other clubs covers areas like film-making, media, fine arts, world problems, autonomous robots. And much more.