Third Generation IITs: BTech at IIT Bhilai; scholarships, placements and more

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai was established in 2016 and it offers nearly 20 courses at Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Science (MSc) and Doctoral programmes (PhD) in various disciplines.

A lesson from IIT | Why IIT students should opt for liberal arts, multidisciplinary programmes over coveted branches?

The institute started its BTech programme in August 2016 and is currently offering BTech and MTech programmes in computer science engineering (CSE), electrical engineering (EE) and mechanical engineering (ME), and PhD program in the departments of chemistry (CHM), computer science and engineering (CSE), electrical engineering (EE), mathematics (MTH), mechanical engineering (ME) and physics (PHY).

BTech programme at IIT Bhilai

IIT Bhilai offers a four year undergraduate BTech programme in the following disciplines: computer science and engineering, data science and artificial intelligence, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and mechatronics. Admissions to all these programmes are done on the basis of JEE (Advanced) scores. These courses are divided into eight semesters each.

Students will be taught eight to nine courses every semester and are expected to spend a sufficient number of hours in National Service Scheme (NSS) or National Sports Organization (NSO) activities as defined by the institute. IIT Bhilai follows fractal academics in which courses are broken down into breadth and depth.

BTech at IIT Bhilai: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA (nta.ac.in) — and apply for the required national level entrance exam.

Step 2: Fill out the application with required documents. For BTech aspirants fill JEE (Main).

Step 3: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Step 4: Candidates are shortlisted based on JEE (Main) & (Advanced) scores

Step 5: Seats are allotted for JoSAA counselling

Step 6: Check merit list for results.

Step 7: Wait for the counselling

Step 8: If selected, pay the admission fees or wait for the next merit list.

Scholarships

IIT Bhilai provides Merit-cum-Means Scholarship to students belonging to unreserved (UR) and OBC categories. To avail the scholarship, the parental income of UR students must not exceed Rs 5 lakh per annum while that of OBC students must not exceed Rs 6 lakh per annum. The other economically weak students (whose family income is between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per annum who avail two-third remission of the tuition fee will be eligible for one-third reimbursement of tuition fee per semester plus pocket money of Rs 1000 per month.

Institute SC/ST Scholarship is awarded to all the SC and ST category students whose parental income does not exceed Rs 4.5 lakh per annum. Under this scholarship students are exempted from messing and boarding (to the extent collected) charges and pocket money of Rs 250 per month is also provided.

Institute Free Studentship Scholarship is awarded to 10 per cent of undergraduate students. The eligibility criteria for this particular scholarship are: parental income of UR students should be less than Rs 5,00,000 and that of OBC students should be less than Rs 6,00,000.

Placements

During the 2021-22 placement session, the institute received more than 125 job offers with Rs 27.43 lakh per annum as the highest annual package. The average CTC for this particular academic year was approximately Rs 14 lakh per annum. In 2021-22, the institute offered 100 per cent placements in MTech- computer science and engineering (CSE)

Students at IIT Bhilai can pursue internships during summer (May to June, around 12 weeks), and winter (December, around 4 weeks). In summer 2022 internships, more than 85 students got internship offers and around 55 companies approached the institute to hire interns.

Recruiters

IIT Bhilai’s major placement recruiters were Air Asia, Byjus, Carrier, Paytm, Rolls Royce, Red Bus, Aadhaar, Infosys, Jio, Google, HCL, Tredence, Abis, Sprinklr, Singularity, Mirketa, ICICI Bank, Futures First and Foreignadmits. While internship recruiters are: Adobe, Arista, Salesforce, Trilogy, Edvora, Ascent, Expertrons, SigmaRed, Click2Cloud and more.

Hostels

IIT Bhilai has separate hostels for boys and girls and hostel buildings and academic buildings are within a radius of 300 metres. IIT Bhilai has two hostels: Castle Ena and Castle Dio. At present, about 80 female and 450 male students can be accommodated on campus as full-time residents. The hostels have a dining hall, an equipped recreational area, an indoor games area and a fitness centre.

Student Activities

IIT Bhilai provides a central library, chemistry lab, digital fabrication lab, electrical engineering lab apart from this institute has several grounds and courts, where students practise the games like cricket, badminton, basketball, volleyball and football.

Prayatna is the institute’s intra-IIT sports league which is held annually to bring most of the student community to participate in various games. Institute also has various cultural clubs and societies: The Pixel Snappers (photography club), Swara (music club), DesignX (designing club), GOALS (literary and debating society) and the sci-tech council.