Life in an IIT: From Kota to IIT-BHU, student juggles between hostel, academics and extracurricular activities

Had it not been my father’s teaching background, I would have never thought of taking admission in an IIT. My friends assume that I have started preparing for the JEE Main when I was in class 6 as my father teaches physics in a coaching institute in Kota. However, it is only in class 11 when I thought of appearing for the exam. I relied on my father for JEE preparation. I am Priyanshi Goyal and I am a first year Computer Science Engineering student at IIT BHU.

While coming from Kota has its advantages — like from an early age I knew about IIT and AIIMS. It also makes you believe that it is necessary to join a coaching to clear IIT JEE Advanced. However, college gave a new perspective when I met so many students who have cracked the entrance exam through self-study.

Initial struggle at IIT-BHU hostel

I was super excited to live in a different city, although I knew it was not going to be easy. I had never done anything by myself — from washing my clothes to making my bed. It took me some time to settle down. Initial days were struggling. I had to do everything on my own. And, in addition to that, I have to share my room and personal space with other girls.

I have got a triple sharing room with three beds, three tables but only two cupboards. Therefore, equal division of space required more than just mathematical skills, as our respective families packed a lot of stuff. Initially, we had issues with space but eventually we realised that the room does not belong solely to one. Earlier, as we were strangers, there were some minor disagreements. But, as you develop a friendship, everything becomes easy.

Hostels are different for each year students. First year and second year students stay in different hostels, third and fourth years stay in one hostel as it is newly built and has a larger capacity.

Since all first year students stay in one hostel, we went everywhere together — be it the mess, the canteen, the orientation programme, the classes. Seniors tell us that it’s like a trend every year. The first year students roam together and you can spot them from a distance.

My first lesson of hostel life is to learn to adjust as everything is equally new for all of us. I am now friends with my roommates. We all help each other and that is how the bond is growing strong.

Canteen — food and fun

We generally eat all three meals at the mess with my friends. There is a fixed time slot. The food is better than my expectations. There’s quality and a great variety, generally for breakfast we have parathas which is different from my hometown where we generally used to have poha for breakfast. Somedays there is Manchurian, somedays there is paneers, somedays there is chicken, they don’t make the same food everyday.

Apart from that, we have a separate canteen that is operational from 3 pm to 2 am. There is also a cafeteria in the campus and some shops.

We are allowed to stay out till 10 pm, post which there is a roll call for all the students. The hostel life is quite vibrant, we celebrate birthdays, chit chat, watch web series or movies, discuss our projects, learn new things and do so much more that though it can’t be a substitute for home but it has become a strong support system.

First day in college

On the first day of college, the students underwent a registration process, which was quite long but at the end of day, you get your ID card stating that you are part of the institute, which in itself is an indescribable feeling.

The documents I took on the first day included, Aadhaar card, passbook, cancelled cheque and their photocopies of all the aforementioned documents. The students also took their online registration form that they filled for the college, academic and mess fee receipts, JoSAA seat allotment letter, marksheets of classes 10 and 12, transfer certificate and migration.

After the orientation, there was a performance by all the clubs. Each club gave their introduction and performed. I plan to join the animation, business and e-cell club. I have attended meetings of those clubs as well.

First years also performed as it was an open house and our seniors encouraged us to showcase our talents. Somebody played guitar, some people sang while a few recited poetry.

To join the clubs, the seniors said that there is no particular criteria, all you need is the zeal to learn and the willingness to participate.

What my day looks like

My day usually begins with breakfast , followed by classes, then I return to the hostel for lunch and then go back to college for the remaining classes. Once the classes are over, we either have the option to come back to our rooms and relax or sit in the library and study or hangout with friends — it’s basically our time post college. I usually prefer attending club meetings or hanging out with friends or spending time in the library.

IIT-BHU has a huge campus. There are a lot of places to hangout – one of them is called Limbdi Corner (LC). It is one of the most popular hangout spots. Often we skip breakfast here for a cup of tea and kachori served all through the day. There is a market right outside our campus. The college is centrally located and therefore, has good accessibility.

The culture in IIT-BHU is to participate in co-curricular activities. Seniors encourage us to join clubs and participate. We get handy tips — be it related to studies, future planning or just simply about exploring Benaras.

Professors and their teaching style

IITs professors teaching style is way different from the schools teachers. Unlike school where teachers ensure that we complete our homework, here professors treat us like adults.

Over here, there is a platform for everything you want to do. And, in school you are spoon fed. There is a fixed syllabus and nobody goes beyond it. But here, everyone is doing something on their own like learning new skills or a new language in which professors are not involved.

While due to the JEE preparation, I stayed away from social media and made many other sacrifices, however, my IIT-BHU experience so far has been amazing. The college has opened a new world to me and I am learning and growing with each day passing.