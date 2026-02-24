JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2026 Out: Kerala candidates get 100 NTA score in paper 2A and 2B

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2026 Out: NTA has clarified that NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-shift papers and are based on the relative performance of all candidates who appeared for the examination in a particular shift.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 03:49 PM IST
JEE Main Paper 2 January Session Results OutJEE Main Paper 2 January Session Results Out (Representative/Express Photo)
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2026 Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 2 results, with Suryathejus S from Kerala securing a perfect 100 NTA score in Paper 2A (B Arch) and Gowri Sankar V, also from Kerala, obtaining 100 NTA score in Paper 2B (B Planning).

Candidates who took the January session JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 can check their scores on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the official press note, the JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning) examination was conducted on January 29, 2026, in a single shift across 426 centres in 316 cities, including 12 cities outside India.

A total of, 64,786 candidates registered for Paper 2A (B Arch), of which 45,452 appeared — recording an attendance of 70.16%. Additionally, 32,366 candidates registered for Paper 2B (B Planning), of which 21,067 appeared — with an attendance of 65.09%.

The examination was also held in 12 cities outside India — including Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Lagos, Washington and Abu Dhabi.

JEE Main Paper 2 January 2026 Results: Female toppers in Paper 2A and 2B

Among female candidates, Nivandathi Venkatesh from Tamil Nadu emerged as the female topper in Paper 2A (B.Arch) with an NTA score of 99.9955998. Similarly, Angel M Febin from Kerala topped among female candidates in Paper 2B (B.Planning) with an NTA score of 99.9335454.

How NTA scores are calculated

The NTA has clarified that NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-shift papers and are based on the relative performance of all candidates who appeared for the examination in a particular shift. The raw marks obtained by candidates are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each shift.

-The NTA score is calculated using the formula:

100 × (Number of candidates in the shift with raw score equal to or less than the candidate) / (Total number of candidates in the shift)

These NTA scores are used for preparing the merit list and determining eligibility for further stages of admission.

Session 2 registration closing soon

Meanwhile, the registration process for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 (April session) is underway on the official portal. The last date to apply is February 25, 2026.

The April session examination is scheduled to be held from April 2 to April 9, 2026, in two shifts — 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. NTA has also indicated that the correction window for Session 2 will open shortly after the registration deadline.

 

