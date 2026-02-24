JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2026 Out: Kerala candidates get 100 NTA score in paper 2A and 2B

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2026 Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 2 results, with Suryathejus S from Kerala securing a perfect 100 NTA score in Paper 2A (B Arch) and Gowri Sankar V, also from Kerala, obtaining 100 NTA score in Paper 2B (B Planning).

Candidates who took the January session JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 can check their scores on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the official press note, the JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning) examination was conducted on January 29, 2026, in a single shift across 426 centres in 316 cities, including 12 cities outside India.