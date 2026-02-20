JEE Main January 2026 Paper 2: NTA releases answer key, response sheets

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 19 released the answer keys and response sheets of the JEE Main 2026 January session paper 2 exam. The NTA has also opened the window to raise objections against the BArch/ BPlanning paper of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) answer key. The JEE Main 2026 answer keys and candidates’ response sheets are available at the NTA’s official websites – nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the answer key by February 20 (11.50 pm).

A non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 will have to be paid per question challenged. The final answer key will be released after considering the grievances raised by the candidates taking the exam.