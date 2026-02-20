JEE Main January 2026 Paper 2: NTA releases answer key, response sheets

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 19 released the answer keys and response sheets of the JEE Main 2026 January session paper 2 exam. The NTA has also opened the window to raise objections against the BArch/ BPlanning paper of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) answer key. The JEE Main 2026 answer keys and candidates’ response sheets are available at the NTA’s official websites – nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the answer key by February 20 (11.50 pm).
A non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 will have to be paid per question challenged. The final answer key will be released after considering the grievances raised by the candidates taking the exam.
If challenges against the answer key are found to be correct, the JEE Main 2026 Janaury exam answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non- acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalised by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final, NTA said.
NTA held the first session of JEE Main 2026 from January 21 to 29. The JEE Main paper 2 was held on January 29.
