JEE Main: I quit phone and aced the exams, says Chandigarh boy at AIR 8

Two city-region students secure top ranks; consistency, conceptual clarity key, say toppers

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 12:30 AM IST
JEE Main: I quit phone and aced the exams, says Chandigarh boy at AIR 8Aarush with his parents
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Aarush Singhal, a resident of Sector 37-D, Chandigarh, has secured All India Rank 8 in the JEE Main results declared on Monday, scoring 100 percentile.

“There was a time when I got too addicted to my phone. I realised I was going the wrong way and gave it up completely,” Aarush said.

A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, Aarush aspires to pursue computer science engineering and aims to get into IIT Bombay. His father, Nakul Singhal, is an engineer, while his mother, Malti Singhal, is a homemaker. He has a younger brother.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Aarush said, “I was completely off social media. But there was a time when I got addicted to the phone, watching YouTube videos. I realised I was going the wrong way and then gave up having a phone entirely.”

He said he studied for 10–12 hours a day, including classes. “For about five to six hours, I would attend classes, and then I would come home and do self-study. If one remains consistent and focused, every goal can be achieved,” he said.

Aarush added that he is interested in artificial intelligence but has not finalised his long-term plans. “Whichever avenues open up for me, I will go ahead. Right now, I want to pursue computer science engineering,” he said.

He said he would study in short bursts and take breaks to recharge. “During breaks, I would either go on walks with friends or spend time with family to de-stress. Breaks help you rejuvenate your energies,” he added.

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Aarush has also excelled in Olympiads, qualifying for INMO, INPHO, INCHO and INAO, and attending OCSC camps. He credited regular practice tests and continuous guidance from teachers for his success. “I focus on understanding concepts and stay consistent. The academic environment here helped me clear my doubts quickly. Now my focus is on JEE Advanced and getting into IIT Bombay,” he said.

He was taking coaching from Sri Chaitanya Institute.

Meanwhile, Arnav Gandhi secured All India Rank 22 in the JEE Main. The son of a doctor couple from Haryana, Arnav completed Classes 11 and 12 from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula, where he stayed in the hostel. He is the only child.

His mother, Dr Shikha Gandhi, said, “Arnav was very focused from the very first day. He would put in 10–12 hours of study. He wants to get into a good IIT and pursue computer science engineering.”

Despite coming from a family of doctors, Arnav chose engineering due to his strong interest in mathematics. His father, Dr Premdeep Gandhi, is a dentist.

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Arnav also took coaching from Sri Chaitanya Institute. His preparation focused on strong conceptual clarity, regular practice and thorough analysis of mock tests. He has qualified IOQM (Class 10), IOQM and RMO (Class 11), and NSEP, NSEC, IOQM (Class 12).

“I stayed consistent and treated every test seriously. Analysing mistakes helped me improve,” Arnav said.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

 

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