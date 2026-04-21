JEE Main: I quit phone and aced the exams, says Chandigarh boy at AIR 8

Aarush Singhal, a resident of Sector 37-D, Chandigarh, has secured All India Rank 8 in the JEE Main results declared on Monday, scoring 100 percentile.

“There was a time when I got too addicted to my phone. I realised I was going the wrong way and gave it up completely,” Aarush said.

A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, Aarush aspires to pursue computer science engineering and aims to get into IIT Bombay. His father, Nakul Singhal, is an engineer, while his mother, Malti Singhal, is a homemaker. He has a younger brother.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Aarush said, “I was completely off social media. But there was a time when I got addicted to the phone, watching YouTube videos. I realised I was going the wrong way and then gave up having a phone entirely.”