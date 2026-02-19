‘Chemistry wasn’t my strong suit — revision changed everything,’ says JEE Main 2026 girl topper Swathi Subramanya

Sheen Kachroo is the Senior Sub-Editor working with the Indian Express Digital. ... Read More
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Attempting JEE Main 2026 session 1 for the first time and achieving a percentile of 99.60 was a dream-come-true moment for 17-year-old Swathi Subramanya. Unlike many aspirants who worry about percentile and rankings, Swathi chose to focus only on what was within her control, that is, preparation. “I tried not to think too much about the outcome. I was just focused on what I could do and what’s in my power,” she told indianexpress.com.
During her conversation, she said both her parents are software engineers and are equally proud of her achievement. “During my JEE Main preparation, my parents were super supportive and never pressured me to pursue engineering. The passion and love for engineering came naturally to me,” she said.
Meet the toppers | Arnav Gautam | Nimay Purohit | Rahul Konar
Hailing from Karnataka, she considers chemistry tougher than physics and mathematics. “Chemistry was my weakest suit. I scored less in that,” she admitted. To overcome this, she relied on mock papers, focused on regular revisions, and took guidance from teachers at Deeksha Vedanta. “There’s a lot to memorise in chemistry, so I kept revisiting chapters.”
While many candidates study 12–14 hours daily, Swathi followed a balanced routine. “Most of my learning happened in school, supplemented by three hours of study at home. I consciously stayed away from social media since class 10, believing it would help me stay focused,” said the 17-year-old girl.
She started preparation in Class 11 for a strong foundation, gave regular tests, and focused on NCERT books for clarity.
Consistency, rather than intensity, was her success mantra, which she will continue to take in JEE Advanced. “Being consistent and not worrying too much about the outcome was key. It’s important to have a safe environment where you are not afraid to fail,” she emphasised.
With the April session and JEE Advanced on the horizon, Swathi will focus now on eliminating silly mistakes and strengthening concepts, especially in chemistry. “Teachers remain central to this journey. I’ll rely on what my teachers give completely,” she said.
As for the future, IIT Bombay’s Computer Science programme is an attractive option, though she remains open-minded about other engineering streams. When asked whether she is interested in studying abroad, she replied affirmatively and said, “Studying abroad is also on my table. I am looking towards Australia — particularly RMIT University — as a possible destination.”
A US federal judge has dismissed a ruling that backed a controversial immigration enforcement measure introduced under the Donald Trump administration, reported news agency Reuters. The policy required thousands of detainees to remain in custody without the option of bond.