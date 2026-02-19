‘Chemistry wasn’t my strong suit — revision changed everything,’ says JEE Main 2026 girl topper Swathi Subramanya

During her conversation, she said both her parents are software engineers and are equally proud of her achievement.

Attempting JEE Main 2026 session 1 for the first time and achieving a percentile of 99.60 was a dream-come-true moment for 17-year-old Swathi Subramanya. Unlike many aspirants who worry about percentile and rankings, Swathi chose to focus only on what was within her control, that is, preparation. “I tried not to think too much about the outcome. I was just focused on what I could do and what’s in my power,” she told indianexpress.com.

During her conversation, she said both her parents are software engineers and are equally proud of her achievement. “During my JEE Main preparation, my parents were super supportive and never pressured me to pursue engineering. The passion and love for engineering came naturally to me,” she said.