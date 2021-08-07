JEE Main February topper reappears in April session, scores 100 percentile again

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday declared JEE Main 2021 session 3 results and as many as 17 students have secured 100 percentile. Among the toppers of the session 3 is Delhi boy Pravar Kataria, who also achieved 100 percentile in the February session of JEE Main 2021.

A student of Pragati Public School, Dwarka, Pravar aspires to join computer science engineering (CSE) because of the avenue of opportunities offered by the emerging technologies.

“I had achieved 100 percentile in the first session of JEE Main but I was extremely bored amid the pandemic, which is why I appeared for the third session. It will help me in brushing up the concepts for JEE Advanced as there is very little time left,” 17-year-old Pravar told indianexpress.com.

In the beginning of the pandemic, it became difficult for Pravar to gather motivation to study as everything seemed mundane. “I started feeling that there is an abundance of time and could not stick to a strict schedule. Later, I began putting in at least 10 hours a day for preparations. Session 3 did not pressurise me enough as I had already achieved a perfect score last time, but I took it as a practice test for JEE Advanced,” Pravar said.

His mother, Sonia Kataria is a gynaecologist and his father, Vikas Kataria is a cardiologist. Despite coming from a family of doctors, Pravar aspires to become an engineer majorly because of his love for mathematics.

“The pandemic has affected everyone’s life. It had a major impact on students who were preparing for competitive exams because of the constant deferment of exams. The uncertainty and Covid scare were getting under students’ skin. For Pravar, being focussed was very difficult amid the pandemic as he was really disturbed with the changes introduced in our daily schedules,” Pravar’s mother, Sonia said.

Pravar aspires to join IIT Bombay after clearing JEE Advanced, which is scheduled to be held on October 3. He is currently preparing through various test series so that he gets the real-time experience of appearing in the exam.