NTA JEE Main 2022 Latest News: Admit Card out

NTA JEE Main 2022 Latest News and Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is hosting the registration process for JEE Mains 2022 currently (for session 2), which will conclude on June 30, 2022. The authorities released the JEE Main admit card 2022 for session 1. JEE Main 2022 exam date for session 1 and 2 have been revised. JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam will be held from June 23 to 29 and session 2 will be held from July 21 to 30, 2022. JEE stands for Joint Entrance Examination, and was earlier known as the All India Engineering Entrance Examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts JEE Main in online computer based test mode in various phases to select candidates for admission to 50,822 seats available at 110 top engineering colleges in India including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 GFTIs.

This common entrance exam for engineering courses had started in 2022 and is hosted by NTA in 13 languages now — English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, and Telugu. However, candidates should remember that if they choose the regional language, their exam centre will be from that state itself then. English, Urdu and Hindi were available in all centres across the country.

June 21, 2022: JEE Main session 1 admit card out

June 14, 2022: JEE Main Exam City Allotment announced by NTA

June 9, 200: JEE Main Exam Tips

June 1, 2022: JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application forms released: Apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in