JEE Main Exam 2021 Session 3 Live Updates: Check exam analysis and students’ reaction

NTA is conducting JEE Main 2021 (third session) across India at 334 cities and 828 centres. (Representational image)

The National Test Agency (NTA) is conducting session 3 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) on July 20, 22, 25, and 27. The exam is held as a computer-based test (CBT) for around 7.09 lakh candidates. The agency will conduct the exam throughout India, across 334 cities and 828 centres.

July 20 paper analysis: Some of the students found the paper on July 20 easier than that of the question paper of the March session. In terms of order of difficulty – math and chemistry were of the moderate level while physics was easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall this paper was of moderate level as per students.

July 22 paper analysis: As per the analysis from candidates, Maths was quite tough and calculative. The paper difficulty level was a little tough as compared to JEE Main March session. Candidates found physics moderate in difficulty level. The physics section in JEE Main 2021 July 22 shift 2 was much calculative as compared to previous sessions. Equal weightage was given to both inorganic and organic chemistry. Questions were asked from environment chemistry, polymers and others.

July 25 paper analysis: On the third day of the engineering entrance examination – JEE Main, students find the chemistry and mathematics sections moderately difficult while the physics section is reported to be easier than the other two sections.

The NTA is likely to release the official answer key for the JEE Main 2021 third session this week, after which students can challenge the provisional answer keys with an online payment of Rs 200 per question challenged. The answer keys are expected to be available for 2-3 days.