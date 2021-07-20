JEE Main Exam 2021 Session 3 Live Updates: Analysis, students’ reaction, unofficial answer key

NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Exam Live Updates: The National Test Agency (NTA) is going to hold session 3 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) on July 20, 22, 25, and 27. The exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT), for around 7.09 lakh candidates. The agency will conduct the exam throughout India, across 334 cities and 828 centres.
The JEE Main (April) session will be held in July while the JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 will now be held on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1-2.
Candidates who are appearing for both CLAT and JEE exam dates are required to visit the Consortium of National Law Universities website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in to request a change in the CLAT exam date. CLAT entrance exam will be held on July 23. The exam will be conducted in offline mode.
The application deadline for the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 has also been extended. The last date to apply now is July 20. Candidates who have not yet applied for the examination but wish to do so may apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The first session of JEE Main 2021 was conducted from February 23-26. A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates had registered for the February session this year. A total of six students scored 100 percentile in the February session.
Questions were asked from chapters majorly from Calculus, Coordinate Geometry, Algebra. More weightage was given to chapters of Matrices; Determinants, Progressions, Binomial and Calculus. Few numerical based questions required lengthy calculations.
"As always students reported the mathematics section to be of moderate level difficulty with lengthy calculations involved in the numerical. Matrices, determinants, calculus and binomial covered more weightage, with other questions from coordinate geometry as well. Many questions in Chemistry were direct NCERT based ones especially from Stoichiometry, Inorganic Chemistry and covered more weightage from Class XI textbooks. Students found Chemistry to be the easiest sections out of the three,' said Saurabh Kumar, Director – Academics, Vidyamandir Classes.
While few numerical were lengthy and concept based involving calculations. Though all the chapters were covered in physics, Electromagnetism and rotational mechanics covered more weightage.
“According to the compiled note from students’ feedback, the difficulty level of the exam was judged to be of moderate level. Many students felt physics to be the most difficult among the three sections followed by mathematics and Chemistry. Various theory-based MCQ’s were direct NCERT based ones and easy," said Saurabh Kumar, Director – Academics, Vidyamandir Classes
Despite several postponements, the first shift of the third session of JEE Main 21 was successfully conducted today. The engineering entrance exam which was earlier to be conducted from 20-25th and 27-30 July has now been rescheduled to be conducted on 20, 22, 25 and 27th July. The paper was conducted in computer-based mode with a total of 828 exam centres (earlier 660) across 334 cities (earlier 232).