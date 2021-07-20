JEE Main Exam 2021 Session 3 Live Updates: Analysis, students’ reaction, unofficial answer key

The NTA is going to hold session 3 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) on July 20, 22, 25, and 27. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Exam Live Updates: The National Test Agency (NTA) is going to hold session 3 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) on July 20, 22, 25, and 27. The exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT), for around 7.09 lakh candidates. The agency will conduct the exam throughout India, across 334 cities and 828 centres.

The JEE Main (April) session will be held in July while the JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 will now be held on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1-2.

Candidates who are appearing for both CLAT and JEE exam dates are required to visit the Consortium of National Law Universities website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in to request a change in the CLAT exam date. CLAT entrance exam will be held on July 23. The exam will be conducted in offline mode.

The application deadline for the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 has also been extended. The last date to apply now is July 20. Candidates who have not yet applied for the examination but wish to do so may apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The first session of JEE Main 2021 was conducted from February 23-26. A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates had registered for the February session this year. A total of six students scored 100 percentile in the February session.