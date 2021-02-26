JEE Main Exam 2021 Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Candidates review ‘chemistry’ tough in morning session

JEE Main 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Check paper analysis, candidates' reactions. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

JEE Main Exam 2021 Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Today is the last day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) February session and the candidates who have attempted the paper-1 in the morning reviewed it as moderate. In the last two sessions on February 25 and 24, the difficulty level of the paper reviewed as moderate. However, maths was tough in both the shifts of February 25, while chemistry was reviewed as difficult in the February 24 shifts.

This year, a total of 45,360 students is taking the engineering entrance in Indian languages. Most of the examinees (6,70,332 students) have opted to appear for the JEE Main 2021 in the English language followed by Hindi which has 23,751 students.

Read | JEE Main BE, BTech analysis

The National Testing Agency had given several relaxations to JEE aspirants including choices in the exam and the option to appear for the exam four times a year. Irrespective of the number of choices, students will be ranked based on the best score they have obtained, as per the rules. The relaxations are offered as the entire academic session was disrupted due to the pandemic.