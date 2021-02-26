JEE Main Exam 2021 day 4 analysis: ‘Paper tougher than previous session,’ says expert

JEE Main Exam 2021 Day 4 analysis: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) was concluded on February 26. The candidates who have attempted the paper 1 in shift 1 and those who appeared for shift 2 reviewed the difficulty level as moderate. In the forenoon session, the chemistry section was analysed as tough, while maths was difficult in the afternoon session.

As per exam takers’ feedback, in the morning session, the difficulty level in chemistry was of moderate in nature, while physics was analysed easy. In the afternoon session, the physics was reviewed moderately difficult, while students found chemistry section easy.

The expert reviewed the paper as tough compared to previous session. Ramesh Batlish, head, FIITJEE Noida said that the paper was difficult as compared to papers held on February 24, however, the questions covered almost all chapters of CBSE classes 11 and 12. “There were no errors reported in the paper,” he added.

A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates have registered for the February session which was commenced from February 23.

According to Nikita Aggarwal, who appeared in the forenoon session, found chemistry more difficult than maths and physics. “The chemistry has more questions from inorganic than physical and organic part. The numerical part has tricky questions. Maths has questions based on calculus and algebra, while physics has more questions from class 12 based chapters of electrostatics, magnetism, current electricity and AC Circuits,” she said.

Amitabh Kumar who attempted in the afternoon session analysed the paper as moderately difficult. According to Amitabh, “The weightage was given on chapters from coordiante geometry, algebra. The chemistry has more questions from inorganic part compared to physical and organic. The questions asked in physics were easy and were from chapters of rotational mechanics, optics and vectors.”

Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director, Aakash (AESL) said that most of the questions were either directly taken from NCERT books or based on concepts. “Most of the students opined that the physics paper was the easiest followed by chemistry and maths,” he said.

The answer key is likely to be released soon, following which the result will be announced. The next session in March will be held from March 15 to 18.