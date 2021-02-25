JEE Main Exam 2021 Day 3 LIVE Updates: Check exam analysis, candidates’ reaction

scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 25, 2021
By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 25, 2021 1:09:13 pm
JEE Main Exam 2021 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Today is the second day of paper-II of JEE Main 2021 February session. Students who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on February 25 found the paper as moderate. According to experts, the emphasis was given to the class 12 syllabus, however, there were odd questions asked in the exam. In today’s exam, math was the toughest section and chemistry was the easiest.

From this year, aspirants will get several relaxations including choices in the exam and the option to appear for the JEE Main four times a year. Irrespective of the number of choices, students will be ranked based on the best score they have obtained, as per the rules. However, the JEE Advanced will be held once a year.

A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates have registered for paper II which will be concluded on February 26.

13:09 (IST)25 Feb 2021
Topics asked in today's exam

The chemistry was inorganic biased, maths was relatively easy, and physics was moderately tough, according to Saurabh Kumar from Vidyamandir Classes. The chapters that were asked from the exam include - LCR circuits, electrostatics, Modern physics, DC circuits, motion, ray optics, rotation, thermodynamics, SHM, waves, gravitation, vernier caliper. Maths sections had probability, coordinate geometry, 3D and vector, Pv&C, calculus, trigonometry, quadratic, differential equation, mathematical reasoning, properties of a triangle. In chemistry, questions were asked from the organic basic mechanism, aldehyde ketone, polymer, S  block elements, Thermo, equilibrium

13:00 (IST)25 Feb 2021
These chapters were aksed today

Questions were asked from chapters majorly from co-ordinate geometry and algebra. Few numerical-based questions required
lengthy calculations. Weightage was given to chapters like vectors, matrices, complex numbers in Algebra. Questions asked from gravitation, current electricity, and AC circuits. Few numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Theory-based questions from class 12 chapters of NCERT were asked. Questions covered chapters like chemical kinetics, electrochemistry in physical chemistry. Organic chemistry was given more weightage. Inorganic chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT, said Ramesh Batlish, Managing Partner of FIITJEE Noida and mentor-FIITJEE East Delhi

12:54 (IST)25 Feb 2021
Board exams criteria relaxed for admissions

Just like last year, this year too, the board exam criteria has been relaxed. This means candidates will get admissions based on their JEE Main result and just have to pass the board exams. Earlier a minimum of 75 per cent marks was the minimum requirement to seek admissions. However, given the continuing uncertainty over the schedule of exams for different Boards across the country, this exception has been applied this year as well. IITs have already waived this requirement for admissions through JEE (Advanced).

12:44 (IST)25 Feb 2021
JEE Main exam pattern

This there has been a change in the exam pattern. While the number of questions asked in each subject will go up to 30 each, students still have to attempt 25 questions per section. Thus, it is important to understand the paper pattern before appearing for the JEE Main. The exam pattern varies as per the subject one has applied for. Those who have applied for BTech will appear for paper-1, while those who registered for BArch and BPlanning will have to appear for paper 2A and 2B, respectively.

12:26 (IST)25 Feb 2021
How was yesterday's exam

In the morning section, the chemistry was comparatively tougher with unusual questions from lab manual while in the afternoon shift, there were tricky questions in the mathematics section. Even as there were a couple of tricky questions in chemistry and math, it is mathematic section can be the deciding factor.

12:17 (IST)25 Feb 2021
Day 2 of JEE Main BE, BTech exam begins

Day 3 of JEE Main and day 2 of the engineering entrance exam have begun today and the first session for today is about to conclude. About 6.67 lakh students are appearing for the engineering exam in the February attempt. This year there will be four attempts and the best of four attempts (or as many as a student as appeared in) will be counted in making the merit list. 

JEE Main Exam 2021 Day 3 LIVE: The exams are being held amid Covid-19 protocols. Further, several other anti-cheating mechanisms have been put in place including jammers, CCTV surveillance. The NTA has also made arrangements for live viewing at any remote location and recording CCTVs systems of all examination centres from the control room located in the NTA premises of New Delhi.

