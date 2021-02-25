JEE Main Exam 2021 Day 3 LIVE Updates: Check exam analysis, candidates’ reaction

JEE Main Exam 2021 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Today is the second day of paper-II of JEE Main 2021 February session. Students who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on February 25 found the paper as moderate. According to experts, the emphasis was given to the class 12 syllabus, however, there were odd questions asked in the exam. In today’s exam, math was the toughest section and chemistry was the easiest.
Read | JEE Main BE, BTech analysis
From this year, aspirants will get several relaxations including choices in the exam and the option to appear for the JEE Main four times a year. Irrespective of the number of choices, students will be ranked based on the best score they have obtained, as per the rules. However, the JEE Advanced will be held once a year.
A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates have registered for paper II which will be concluded on February 26.
The chemistry was inorganic biased, maths was relatively easy, and physics was moderately tough, according to Saurabh Kumar from Vidyamandir Classes. The chapters that were asked from the exam include - LCR circuits, electrostatics, Modern physics, DC circuits, motion, ray optics, rotation, thermodynamics, SHM, waves, gravitation, vernier caliper. Maths sections had probability, coordinate geometry, 3D and vector, Pv&C, calculus, trigonometry, quadratic, differential equation, mathematical reasoning, properties of a triangle. In chemistry, questions were asked from the organic basic mechanism, aldehyde ketone, polymer, S block elements, Thermo, equilibrium
Questions were asked from chapters majorly from co-ordinate geometry and algebra. Few numerical-based questions required
lengthy calculations. Weightage was given to chapters like vectors, matrices, complex numbers in Algebra. Questions asked from gravitation, current electricity, and AC circuits. Few numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Theory-based questions from class 12 chapters of NCERT were asked. Questions covered chapters like chemical kinetics, electrochemistry in physical chemistry. Organic chemistry was given more weightage. Inorganic chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT, said Ramesh Batlish, Managing Partner of FIITJEE Noida and mentor-FIITJEE East Delhi
Just like last year, this year too, the board exam criteria has been relaxed. This means candidates will get admissions based on their JEE Main result and just have to pass the board exams. Earlier a minimum of 75 per cent marks was the minimum requirement to seek admissions. However, given the continuing uncertainty over the schedule of exams for different Boards across the country, this exception has been applied this year as well. IITs have already waived this requirement for admissions through JEE (Advanced).
This there has been a change in the exam pattern. While the number of questions asked in each subject will go up to 30 each, students still have to attempt 25 questions per section. Thus, it is important to understand the paper pattern before appearing for the JEE Main. The exam pattern varies as per the subject one has applied for. Those who have applied for BTech will appear for paper-1, while those who registered for BArch and BPlanning will have to appear for paper 2A and 2B, respectively.
In the morning section, the chemistry was comparatively tougher with unusual questions from lab manual while in the afternoon shift, there were tricky questions in the mathematics section. Even as there were a couple of tricky questions in chemistry and math, it is mathematic section can be the deciding factor.
Day 3 of JEE Main and day 2 of the engineering entrance exam have begun today and the first session for today is about to conclude. About 6.67 lakh students are appearing for the engineering exam in the February attempt. This year there will be four attempts and the best of four attempts (or as many as a student as appeared in) will be counted in making the merit list.