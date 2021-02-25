JEE Main Exam 2021 Day 3 LIVE Updates: Check exam analysis, candidates’ reaction

JEE Main Exam 2021 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Exam day 2 begins.

JEE Main Exam 2021 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Today is the second day of paper-II of JEE Main 2021 February session. Students who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on February 25 found the paper as moderate. According to experts, the emphasis was given to the class 12 syllabus, however, there were odd questions asked in the exam. In today’s exam, math was the toughest section and chemistry was the easiest.

Read | JEE Main BE, BTech analysis

From this year, aspirants will get several relaxations including choices in the exam and the option to appear for the JEE Main four times a year. Irrespective of the number of choices, students will be ranked based on the best score they have obtained, as per the rules. However, the JEE Advanced will be held once a year.

A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates have registered for paper II which will be concluded on February 26.