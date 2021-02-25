JEE Main Exam 2021 Day 3 complete analysis

JEE Main Day 3 analysis 2021: The students who have attempted the paper-I in both the shifts of JEE Main 2021 February session reviewed the paper as moderate. The candidates who appeared for the afternoon session found maths quite difficult, while in morning session, the difficulty level of maths was of moderate.

As per candidates, chemistry was easy in morning session, while it was moderately difficult in the afternoon session. Similarly, the difficulty level of physics was high in morning session, while it was easy in the afternoon session.

The morning shift was held from 9 am to 12 pm, while afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Sourav Gupta who attempted the morning session reviewed the paper as moderately difficult. According to Sourav, “The maths section’s questions were tough and the weightage was given on chapters from co-ordinate geometry and algebra. The physics had lengthy calculations but were easy. The questions were mainly from class 12 chapters of gravitation, current electricity, ac circuits. The chemistry section had mainly questions from organic part, while inorganic chemistry covered NCERT topics.”

Another candidate Monalisa Banerjee who appeared in the afternoon session also reviewed maths as difficult. “In maths, weightage was given to chapters of calculus and algebra. The numerical part was tricky. The chemistry had most questions from inorganic part, while questions in physics were class 12 based,” she said.

As per experts, Ramesh Batlish, head, FIITJEE Noida said it was a balanced paper, with questions covering the chapters of CBSE classes 11 and 12. “There were no errors reported in the question paper,” he added.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said, “Overall, the paper was balanced and almost all topics were covered in every subject and the students were able to complete it in the given timeline. A total of 30 questions were asked from each subject, from which 20 were MCQ and 10 integer type.”

A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates have registered for paper one which will be concluded on February 26.