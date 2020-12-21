Besides JEE Main 2021, here’s the tentative schedule of other top 7 engineering entrance exams

Here are top 7 engineering entrance exam list in 2021. Image source: Shared by Aglasem

JEE Main 2021: The engineering entrance examinations are a big deal in India. Every year, around over a million candidates appear for the Joint Engineering Entrance (Main), which is held for admission in IITs, NITs and other premier engineering colleges under the Education Ministry. However, other than this, candidates can also apply for the state-level exams and university entrance tests.

Before moving forward do note that JEE Main application form has been released. The candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit form for the entrance test is January 16.

Here are the top 7 engineering entrance exams list in 2021

JEE Advanced 2021: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 is probably the toughest engineering entrance exam. It is conducted by IITs for admission to BTech. Only those candidates who qualify for JEE Main can apply for it. Registration for the JEE Advanced exam opens after the result for JEE Main is announced.

AEEE 2021: Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) 2021 is going to be conducted by Amrita University tentatively in the fourth week of April 2021. Registration for the exam was expected to begin in November. However, it has been delayed a little and shall start soon. Candidates can get all the details about the Amrita BTech entrance exam from amrita.edu.

BITSAT 2021: BITS Pilani conducts Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2021 for B.E admission in BITS Pilani, BITS Goa, and BITS Hyderabad. The exam is held tentatively in the third or fourth week of May, and the registration for it is expected to start by December end. BITSAT is held at a national level, and candidates from all the states can apply for it.

VITEEE 2021: VIT University is considered one of the best engineering institutes. Admission in VIT is granted on the basis of the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE). The application form VITEEE 2021 are available at vit.ac.in. 10+2 passed/appearing candidates can apply until March 30, 2021.

WBJEE 2021: Coming to the state level entrance exam, WBJEE is the engineering entrance exam in West Bengal. Through this exam, qualified candidates shall get admission for undergraduate engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses in institutes in the state of West Bengal. The exam is only open for candidates from the state. It is generally conducted in the month of February and application forms are expected to be out soon.

Goa CET 2021: Just like WBJEE, Goa CET is the state level entrance exam for engineering admission in Goa. The exam stands for Goa Common Entrance Examination (GCET). GCET 2021 is scheduled to be held on May 4 and 5, 2021. Physics and Chemistry exams shall be conducted on May 4, whereas, the mathematics exam is scheduled for May 5, 2021. Application forms for the exam will release in March.

Assam CEE 2021: Candidates of Assam can appear for Assam Common Entrance Examination (Assam CEE). The exam is conducted in April and the application for it releases in the month of March.

Besides the above list, TS and AP EAMCET, OJEE and other state-level entrance exams schedules are expected to release in January.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd