JEE Main Day 2 analysis: Experts say exam easier than previous years, math can be deciding factor

The JEE Main for the BTech and BE exams remains easier as compared to previous years, claim experts. The ease was due to the option of having choices in the exam. However, in both morning and afternoon shifts, one section remained a bit tricky and experts believe that this has set a pattern for the coming exams as JEE will continue till February 26.

In the morning section, the chemistry was comparatively tougher with unusual questions from lab manual while in the afternoon shift, there were tricky questions in the mathematics section, said Saurabh Kumar, director academics, Vidya Mandir Classes (VMC). “In physics, in the morning session, three questions were asked from semi-conductors. This topic usually carries only one question. In the evening session, physics had three questions from the solutions chapter from where there is usually only one question. Further, in the morning shift, there was no question from rotations which is an important topic,” said Kumar.

Even as there were a couple of tricky questions in chemistry and physics, the mathematic section can be the deciding factor, said Ajay Kumar Sharma, national academic director (engineering), Aakash Educational Services Ltd. (AESL). “Students who scored well in math can get better ranks. While the overall exam was easy and the option of having a choice in exam gave students a respite, the math section was comparatively tougher. In chemistry too, there were some calculative questions. Most of the questions were from NCERT. Those students who would have participated in past year papers would find the exam easier.”

In the morning session’s chemistry, questions were asked from the periodic table, chemical bonding. In organic chemistry, there were questions from reactions, coordination compound, equilibrium, and solutions topics. In physics, questions were asked from the unit and dimensions chapter. There were more questions from class 12 than class 11. In physics, questions from modern physics and current electricity were asked. Other topics from which questions were asked include, thermodynamics, in math coordinate, calculus, determinant matrices, and quadratic equation, told Kumar.

Ramesh Batlish from FIITJEE informed that weightage was given to chapters of coordinate geometry, 3D and Vector, algebra. Few numerical-based questions required lengthy calculations in the mathematics section. In physics too, numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Physical chemistry was given more weightage as compared to organic and inorganic chemistry, as per Batlish.