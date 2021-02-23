JEE Main day 1 BArch exam rated ‘easy’, maths toughest among sections

JEE Main 2021: The first attempt of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has begun. The NTA conducted the BArch entrance test today and based on the feedback of the candidates, the exam appears to be easy. Among all the sections, mathematics was comparatively tougher.

“Students found the exam to be easy to moderate level of difficulty. They have found numerical based questions lengthy and involving calculations. More weightage was given to chapters of algebra including progressions, vectors, 3D geometry. Both aptitude and drawing sections were easy. The aptitude section had maximum questions from 3-dimensional figures and the drawing part had a question on colouring the scene of a kite festival and another question was to redraw a black and white photo with correct proportions,” informed Ramesh Batlish, managing partner at FIITJEE Noida and mentor-FIITJEE East Delhi.

Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, VidyaMandir Classes said that even though the math section was comparatively tougher, it was easier as compared to that of last year’s. In chemistry, fewer questions were asked from organic chemistry and among inorganic, most questions were straight from NCERT. Physics was comparatively tougher than chemistry, he said. The cut-off for the section can go about 85-90 percentile, said Kumar.

This year’s exam was held amid Covid-19 precautions. Further, due to the entire past academic year being held disrupted by the pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had decided to make changes to the exam. This year, students were given choices or alternatives in the exam. A total of 30 questions from each section were asked in the exam of which students had to attempt only 25. Today’s exam pattern was –

This is the first day of the exam. From tomorrow, JEE Main BTech entrance exam will be conducted. The JEE Main 2021 February session will be held from February 23 to 26. A total of 6,61,776 candidates have registered to appear for the exam of these, 63,065 candidates will appear for paper 2A and paper 2B which are held for BArch and BPlanning, respectively, according to NTA.