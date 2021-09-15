scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Must Read

JEE Main Cutoff 2021: Check category wise NTA score

This year, the JEE Main cutoff has shown a decrease as compared to last year. The qualifying cutoff score for the General category last year was 90.3765335. 

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi I |
September 15, 2021 3:15:22 pm
JEE main result 2021, JEE Main 2021The cut-off is the minimum NTA score to be obtained to qualify and appear for JEE Advanced. (Representative image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2021 result. Along with the result, the exam authority has also declared the qualifying cutoff on the official website. The cutoff is the minimum NTA score to be obtained to qualify and appear for JEE Advanced. The qualifying cutoff scores are mentioned in the table below:

Read |JEE Main Session 4 result 2021 Updates
Category Cutoff
Common Rank List (CRL) 87.8992241
GEN-EWS 66.2214845
Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL) 68.0234447
Scheduled Caste (SC) 46.8825338
Scheduled Tribe (ST) 34.6728999
PwD 0.0096375
Read |Girls create history in JEE Main results 2021, two among top 100% scorers

This year, the JEE Main cutoff has shown a decrease as compared to last year. The qualifying cutoff score for the General category last year was 90.3765335. 

The top 250000 JEE Main qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced exam for IIT admissions. IIT Kharagpur will conduct JEE Advanced on October 3, 2021. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Recommended:- [To check your admission chances in NITs/ IIITs/ State colleges based on JEE Main scores/ rank, use JEE Main College Predictor

JEE Main 2021 scores are the basis for admission into NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. Counselling for admission into these institutes as well as IITs will be conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

  • RNG

    RNG

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 15: Latest News

Advertisement