JEE Main Cutoff 2021: Check category wise NTA score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2021 result. Along with the result, the exam authority has also declared the qualifying cutoff on the official website. The cutoff is the minimum NTA score to be obtained to qualify and appear for JEE Advanced. The qualifying cutoff scores are mentioned in the table below:

Category Cutoff Common Rank List (CRL) 87.8992241 GEN-EWS 66.2214845 Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL) 68.0234447 Scheduled Caste (SC) 46.8825338 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 34.6728999 PwD 0.0096375

This year, the JEE Main cutoff has shown a decrease as compared to last year. The qualifying cutoff score for the General category last year was 90.3765335.

The top 250000 JEE Main qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced exam for IIT admissions. IIT Kharagpur will conduct JEE Advanced on October 3, 2021.

JEE Main 2021 scores are the basis for admission into NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. Counselling for admission into these institutes as well as IITs will be conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).