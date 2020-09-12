scorecardresearch
JEE Main cut-off 2020: Check category wise NTA score

This year, the JEE Main cutoff for CRL/ general category has been increased as compared to the last year while for the other categories, the cutoff has dropped. Check cutoff at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi | September 12, 2020 12:43:38 pm
JEE Main 1200 Check cutoff at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

NTA JEE Main cutoff 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main cut-off along with the result. The cut-off is the minimum NTA score required by the candidates to qualify the exam. Category wise cut-off percentile has been declared.

Candidates can check the cutoff scores from the table below:

This year, the JEE Main cut-off for CRL/ general category has been increased as compared to the last year while for the other categories, the cut-off has dropped.

Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main cut-off will be eligible for admission into NITs, IIITs and CFTIs. Also, qualified candidates can appear for the JEE Advanced exam which is for admission into IITs. The top 2,50,000 (2.5 lakh) scorers in the JEE Main are eligible to write the JEE Advanced exam.

IIT Delhi will conduct the JEE Advanced exam on September 27. Registration for JEE Advanced will start today on September 12.

