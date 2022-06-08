JEE Main, BITSAT, VITEE 2022: Last minute tips and tricks to ace the exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2022 session 1 from June 20 to 29, 2022. With less than a month left for the Joint Entrance Examination mains, students are all geared up and worried at the same time.

Along with the JEE Main 2022, many other engineering entrance exams such as BITSAT and VITEEE are also approaching within a month. Here are some tips and tricks to use the last few days in the best possible way.

Check previous years’ analysis

To begin with the last minute preparation, students should check the previous years’ analysis to get an idea of important topics. With the help of JEE Main/ BITSAT/ VITEEE previous year analysis, list down the most asked topics and focus on them effectively.

Attempt mock tests

According to experts and toppers, it is important to attempt multiple mock tests as it will help you analyse your preparation. Students would prefer attempting topic-wise and well as a full length mock test to understand their weak and strong areas.

Get exam pattern details

Another important part of preparation is to check the exam pattern properly. The exam pattern will help in understanding the marking scheme, exam duration, total marks, and subject-wise marks distribution of JEE Main 2022/ BITSAT/ VITEEE.

Focus more on accuracy and time management

Two important factors that determine the scores in the entrance exam are accuracy and time management. Aspirants should focus on attempting questions correctly in the limited time. Therefore, during the last few days, try to increase speed while attempting questions correctly.