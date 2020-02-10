JEE Main, BITSAT, UPSEE; application process for these 10 engineering entrance exams are open now

Application process of these engineering entrance exams are open now Application process of these engineering entrance exams are open now

Entrance exams for admission to top engineering institutes of the nation are soon to begin or have already started in some cases. Most of these exams are exclusive, which means a certain institute will accept the score of only one. However, some are common.

To improve your chances of admission in the college of your choice, it is best to be informed of the ongoing registrations, and apply before the last date.

Here are 10 engineering entrance exams whose application forms are available

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2020

The application form for the second attempt of JEE Main 2020 started on February 7, 2020 and will be available until March 6, 2020. The application form can be accessed on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates qualifying 10+2 in 2018, 2019 and 2020 can apply for the exam.

JEE Main 2020 score-holders can apply for UG engineering admission in the NITs, IIITs, CFTIs via centralised counselling. On the other hand, the top 2.5 lakh qualifiers of JEE Main 2020 will be allowed in JEE Advanced 2020 for admission in B.Tech courses in the IITs.

BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2020

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has released the application form to apply for admission in B.E courses in BITS campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. The last date to apply is March 31, 2020 and the online exam will be held from May 16 to 25, 2020 across the nation. The 10+2 passed / appearing candidates are eligible to apply for BITSAT 2020.

Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2020

Manipal Academy of Higher Education conducts MET for admission in various courses that they offer. B.Tech admission is also based on MET 2020 for the candidates who pass 10+2 level of education. The last date to apply for admission in Manipal via MET 2020 is March 15, 2020.

LPU National Entrance and Scholarship Test (LPU NEST) 2020

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has already completed one phase of their admission via LPUNEST 2020. However, the application form to apply for LPUNEST 2020 phase 2 is open until March 31, 2020. This exam also acts as a scholarship test and 10+2 candidates can apply for it. The exam is a CBT and is held in centres across the nation.

Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering (AEEE) 2020

AEEE 2020 is conducted by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University for admission in B.Tech courses offered by five campuses of Amrita University. The exam is held in both online and offline mode. Exam dates are from April 23 to 27, 2020 in CBT mode and on May 2, 2020 in PPT mode.

The Pen-Paper test is conducted in Tamil Nadu only. The application form to apply for the exam is available on amrita.edu until March 31 for CBT exam. For the PPT exam candidates will be able to apply until April 25, 2020. 10+2 passed / appearing candidates can apply for this exam.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020

This is a state-level entrance exam for admission in UG agriculture and technical education course in colleges of Maharashtra state. The application form to apply for the exam is available online only on mahacet.org. The last date to apply is February 29, 2020. The basic eligibility to apply for this exam is 10+2 passed / appearing. This exam will be held in online mode in Maharashtra and other selected states. The exam will be held from April 13 to 17 and 20 to 23, 2020.

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) 2020

Colleges of Uttar Pradesh state intake admission in 1st year B.Tech courses based on UPSEE scores. The exam is held in a pen and paper mode and UP and at some centres outside UP. Candidates can apply for this exam in the online mode only until March 15, 2020 on upsee.nic.in. 10+2 passed / appearing candidates can apply for UPSEE for admission in B.Tech. UPSEE 2020 exam is going to be held on May 10, 2020.

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2020

Admission in UG engineering in the colleges of Kerala state is done based on the scores of KEAM. KEAM 2020 application forms are available on cee.kerala.gov.in and the exam will be held on April 21 and 22, 2020. The forms can be filled online and until February 25, 2020. To apply for this exam, the candidates must be 10+2 qualified. The exam is conducted annually and in pen and paper mode. KEAM 2020 will be conducted in the districts of Kerala and at centres in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020

KCET 2020 will be held on April 22 and 23, 2020. The last date to apply for this state-level exam is March 2, 2020. 10+2 passed / appearing candidates can apply for this exam on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The exam will be held in pen-paper mode only.

Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020

To take admission in the UG engineering courses in colleges of Gujarat state, candidates must appear in GUJCET 2020 on March 31, 2020. The application form of GUJCET 2020 has been extended by five more days and will now be available until February 10, 2020 on gujcet.gseb.org. The exam is to be held in the offline mode and in the state of Gujarat only.

