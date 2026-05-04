JEE Main BArch and BPlanning: Session 2 final answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; result soon

The National Testing Agency has released the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 final answer key for BArch and BPlanning papers for centres across India. The final answer key is now available on the official JEE Main website and has been prepared after reviewing the objections raised by candidates against the provisional key. No question has been dropped. For more information on JEE Main, check IE Education.

JEE Main Paper 2 was held on April 7, and the results are expected to be released soon.

As per the notification, the final answer key is binding, and no further challenges will be entertained. It will be used to calculate candidates’ scores for the Session 2 examination. In cases where questions have been dropped, candidates will be awarded marks as per the prescribed norms.