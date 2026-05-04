JEE Main BArch and BPlanning: Session 2 final answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; result soon

The final answer key is now available on the official JEE Main website and has been prepared after reviewing the objections raised by candidates against the provisional key.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 4, 2026 04:49 PM IST
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The National Testing Agency has released the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 final answer key for BArch and BPlanning papers for centres across India. The final answer key is now available on the official JEE Main website and has been prepared after reviewing the objections raised by candidates against the provisional key. No question has been dropped. For more information on JEE Main, check IE Education.

JEE Main Paper 2 was held on April 7, and the results are expected to be released soon.

As per the notification, the final answer key is binding, and no further challenges will be entertained. It will be used to calculate candidates’ scores for the Session 2 examination. In cases where questions have been dropped, candidates will be awarded marks as per the prescribed norms.

Candidates who appeared for the BArch and BPlanning papers can download the final answer key by visiting the official website and logging in with their application number and password.

How to download the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 final answer key
To access the final answer key, candidates should visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and log in using their application number and password. Once logged in, they need to navigate to the announcements section and click on the link for the final answer key. The document will open in a new window, after which it can be downloaded and saved for future reference.

Meanwhile, the results for JEE Main Session 2 were released on April 20. A total of 2,50,182 aspirants had qualified for JEE Advanced.

 

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