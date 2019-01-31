JEE Main 2019 Paper II result declaring soon at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main result: The result for the paper-II of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main conducted on January 8, 2019 is expected to be released anytime soon on the official website — jeemain.nic.in. The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the first time. The NTA had released the result of JEE paper – I for admission to B.Tech or B.E courses in record time on January 19, 2019.

Talking to indisnexpress.com, director general, NTA, Vineet Joshi said, “The process is on and we can expect the result to be uploaded anytime. It will be released and available to students by today or tomorrow, latest.”

As many as 1,80,052 candidates had registered for the exam including one transgender, 75,658 female and 1,04,393 male candidates across 390 exam centres.

JEE Main B.Arch result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘jee main 2019 paper-II NTA score’

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Result will appear

The JEE Main paper-II exam is the entry to architecture-related courses. The same was conducted by the CBSE earlier. The score will be accepted in all national colleges and universities. Other than JEE Main Paper-II, architectural aspirants can also appear for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by National Institute of Advanced Studies in Architecture which is a body of Council of Architecture.