JEE Main April Session Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result link to be active soon

Candidates can check results nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in(Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

JEE Main Session 3 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the result for JEE Main (April) 2021 today. The JEE Main 2021 session 3 was successfully conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27. Candidates who have applied to appear for JEE Main Session 3 can check the results through the websites – nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency released the final answer key for JEE Main 2021 on August 5. The experts predict that due to the overall difficulty level, the cut-off for JEE Main will be above 90 per cent. The cut-off is being prepared considering various factors that affect the exam — the total number of aspirants who appeared, the number of available seats, the difficulty level of the exam, previous year cut-off trends.

To check the result, candidates need to click on the ‘JEE Main result 2021’ link on the official websites. A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Download your JEE Main result, take a printout for further reference.

NTA has recently conducted JEE Main 2021 (session 3) for candidates in flood-affected areas who could not appear for the exam in July at their assigned exam centre in Kohlapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara.