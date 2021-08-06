scorecardresearch
Friday, August 06, 2021
JEE Main April Session Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result link to be active soon

JEE Main Session 3 Result LIVE Updates: The JEE Main 2021 session 3 was successfully conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results through the websites– nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Updated: August 6, 2021 8:49:21 pm
JEE Main Session 3 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the result for JEE Main (April) 2021 today. The JEE Main 2021 session 3 was successfully conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27. Candidates who have applied to appear for JEE Main Session 3 can check the results through the websites – nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

The agency released the final answer key for JEE Main 2021 on August 5. The experts predict that due to the overall difficulty level, the cut-off for JEE Main will be above 90 per cent. The cut-off is being prepared considering various factors that affect the exam — the total number of aspirants who appeared, the number of available seats, the difficulty level of the exam, previous year cut-off trends.

To check the result, candidates need to click on the ‘JEE Main result 2021’ link on the official websites. A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Download your JEE Main result, take a printout for further reference.

NTA has recently conducted JEE Main 2021 (session 3) for candidates in flood-affected areas who could not appear for the exam in July at their assigned exam centre in Kohlapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara.

JEE Main Session 3 Result LIVE Updates: Result to be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check expected cut-off

20:49 (IST)06 Aug 2021
JEE Main analysis

In the April session, Maths was toughest while Chemistry was easiest amongst the three subjects. This paper was overall of moderate level and easier compared to previous papers held in February and March, as per the experts.

20:47 (IST)06 Aug 2021
JEE Main result link will be active soon

20:37 (IST)06 Aug 2021
IIT Kharagpur to conduct JEE Advanced

This year, IIT-Kharagpur is conducting the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The exam will be held in two shifts — 9:00 am to 12:00 noon (Paper-1) and 14:30 pm to 17:30 pm (Paper-2).  Around 2.5 lakh candidates who clear JEE Main 2021 will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2021.

20:37 (IST)06 Aug 2021
JEE Advanced on October 3

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the exam will be held on October 3.  Candidates can check the official website — jeeadv.ac.in for details about registration, eligibility and exam pattern. Read more

20:33 (IST)06 Aug 2021
JEE Main result today

After releasing the final answer key, NTA is likely to release the result of JEE Main. More than 7 lakh students had registered for the third session of the national-level engineering entrance test. Read more

jee main may exam date, jee main, nta jee may news, Will JEE Main May 2021 be postponed? Will NTA postpone JEE Main May, JEE Main May session, engineering admissions, JEE Main, college admissions, NTA Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at - jeemain.nta.nic.in. File photo.

Initially, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 27-30. In view of the surging second wave of Covid-19 across the country, NTA decided to postpone the examination. However, JEE Main 2021 February and March sessions were conducted successfully. A total of 6,19,638 and 6,52,627 candidates had registered for February and March 2021 sessions, respectively.

