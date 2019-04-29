JEE Main April result 2019 declared: Check how to download, AIR list

JEE Main April results 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April 2019 today. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website — jeemain.nic.in and results.nic.in. The overall marks of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of their performance ranging from 0 to 100 for each session of the examination.

As many as 24 candidates have secured the perfect score of 100 percentile. Out of these 15 are from January session and further 9 more students have secured 100 percentile score in April attempt. The list of state-wise toppers has been released by the NTA. But the nation-wide or All India rank list is yet to be declared.

JEE Main result 2019: State-wise topper list

Candidates also need to know that a fake link claiming to host the result has been found. The official website hosting the result is jeemain.nic.in and the fake one is jeemainnic.in. Since the only difference is of a dot (.) between main and nic, it has created a lot of confusion among students. Check the complete story here.

The candidate’s score equal to or below a percentile will be marked as a percentile score or the normalised score. Each topper of the session will get the same percentile of 100.

JEE Main results 2019: Cut-off

JEE Main results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE Main result

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the roll number and other details

Step 5: Check and download result

The overall merit or ranking will be based on the percentile scores of the total raw scores. In the case there are more than two candidates scoring equal percentile in the JEE Main, the merit of such candidates shall be determined in order of preference as follows:

1) Candidates obtaining higher percentile score in Mathematics in the test.

2) Candidates obtaining higher percentile score in Chemistry in the test.

3) Candidates older in age to be preferred

The top 2,24,000 rankers in JEE Main (including those who appeared in January exam) will be eligible for JEE Advanced 2019 exam. Meanwhile, the foreign students can register for the JEE Advanced 2019 as the registration portal is open.

JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered at NITs, IIITs, SFTIs, and CFTIs. Several states also accept JEE Main score for admission to engineering programmes offered at engineering institutes/colleges funded by state governments.