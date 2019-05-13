NTA JEE Main April paper 2 results 2019: Date and time

JEE Main April paper 2 results 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of JEE Main paper 2 (Architecture) examination on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- jeemain.nic.in.

Advertising

According to the JEE Main time table available at the official website, the results of JEE Main paper 2 (Architecture) results will be declared on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

This year, a total of 1.64 lakh candidates appeared in the examination that was conducted on April 8, 2019.

JEE Main paper 2 results 2019 declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

The results of JEE Main examination was earlier declared on April 30, 2019. As many as 24 candidates have secured the perfect score of 100 percentile. Out of these 15 are from January session and further 9 more students have secured 100 percentile score in April attempt.

JEE Main score is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and even private engineering and architecture courses. A cut-off will also be released for the candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced exam which is an entrance gateway for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).