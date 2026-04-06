JEE Main Exam Analysis 2026 (April 6): ‘Balanced distribution’, students rate shift one easy to moderate 

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the shift one of the April 6 JEE Main Session two exam. As per students and educators, the JEE Main was of easy to moderate difficulty. Physics and mathematics were relatively easy, while chemistry was of a moderate level. The paper showed a balanced distribution of questions across chapters.
Ujjwal Singh, founding CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, rated the paper as “moderate and slightly easier compared to previous shifts,” noting that success depended more on speed, accuracy, and strategic attempts than sheer difficulty.
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Breaking down the subjects, he observed that physics was easy to moderate, with “largely formula-based and direct questions, making it a high-scoring section for well-prepared students.” Chemistry, he said, was balanced and aligned closely with NCERT, though Physical Chemistry included some calculation-heavy problems. Mathematics, while conceptually straightforward, proved to be moderate but lengthy, where “smart question selection was key.”
Ajay Sharma, national academic director of the engineering branch at the Aakash Educational Services Limited, said that the exam is easy to moderate. The Physics section was easy, he said, adding that the questions were asked from most major chapters, with higher weightage from Electromagnetism and Mechanics, while Optics and Waves had fewer questions.
“Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were adequately covered. Some questions were statement-based. Fluid Mechanics was not included. In Modern Physics, questions were from Atomic Structure and Semiconductors. A few questions were also asked about Oscillations,” said Sharma.
For the chemistry section of the exam, he said, “It was moderate in difficulty. Questions were evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry.” Ajay said that while most were straightforward questions, some numerical-based questions were calculation-intensive and time-consuming.
Several questions were directly based on the NCERT. Inorganic Chemistry had good representation, with questions from Coordination Compounds and the d- and f-block elements. Organic Chemistry was at a standard level.
Meanwhile, for mathematics, Ajay said that the section was easy with higher weightage from Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra. Topics such as 3D Geometry, Probability, Permutations and Combinations, Binomial Theorem, Vectors, Complex Numbers, and Differential Calculus had average representation. Algebra had slightly higher weightage, while Coordinate Geometry was moderately covered.