JEE Main Exam Analysis 2026 (April 6): ‘Balanced distribution’, students rate shift one easy to moderate 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the shift one of the April 6 JEE Main Session two exam. As per students and educators, the JEE Main was of easy to moderate difficulty. Physics and mathematics were relatively easy, while chemistry was of a moderate level. The paper showed a balanced distribution of questions across chapters.

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Ujjwal Singh, founding CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, rated the paper as “moderate and slightly easier compared to previous shifts,” noting that success depended more on speed, accuracy, and strategic attempts than sheer difficulty.

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Breaking down the subjects, he observed that physics was easy to moderate, with “largely formula-based and direct questions, making it a high-scoring section for well-prepared students.” Chemistry, he said, was balanced and aligned closely with NCERT, though Physical Chemistry included some calculation-heavy problems. Mathematics, while conceptually straightforward, proved to be moderate but lengthy, where “smart question selection was key.”