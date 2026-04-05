JEE Main April 5 Exam Analysis: Students rate Physics, Chemistry as ‘easy’

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the morning shift of Session Two of the JEE Main examination on April 5. As per reactions from students and educators, the morning shift exam was easy, with Physics and Chemistry being easy, while Mathematics ranged from easy to moderate. The paper showed a balanced distribution of questions across chapters, with several questions based on the NCERT, according to educators.
Ajay Sharma, who is the national academic director, Engineering branch at Aakash Educational Services Limited, noted that the exam conducted on April 5 was easy. He shared that the Physics section was easy, with the questions focused on higher weightage from Mechanics.
“Direct questions from Rotational Motion were not asked, and Fluid Mechanics was absent. Electromagnetism was included, with questions from Electric Charges and Capacitors, while Magnetism had relatively fewer questions,” said Ajay.
“EMI was represented, whereas AC had low weightage. Ray Optics, Wave Optics, and Optical Instruments contributed a few questions,” Ajay noted, adding that Thermodynamics and the Photoelectric Effect were also included along with Waves.
In Chemistry, he shared that the questions were fairly evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry, with slightly fewer from Physical Chemistry. Inorganic Chemistry had significant weightage and a good level of questions, he said, adding that some questions were based on laboratory manuals: “Many questions were directly from NCERT. Most were straightforward, though a few involved calculations, and some were ambiguous, making them slightly challenging to answer.”
On the other hand, the Mathematics section was easy to moderate, where questions were well distributed across chapters, with greater emphasis on Vectors, 3D Geometry, and Permutations and Combinations. “Other chapters had average representation, and Calculus had moderate weightage.
Questions were generally not lengthy; however, a few involved calculations. There was a slightly higher proportion of questions from Class 12 topics,” he claimed.