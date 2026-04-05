JEE Main April 5 Exam Analysis: Students rate Physics, Chemistry as ‘easy’

The online application window for JEE Main 2026 will open in October. The exam will be held in two sessions – January and April 2026 (representative image/ Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the morning shift of Session Two of the JEE Main examination on April 5. As per reactions from students and educators, the morning shift exam was easy, with Physics and Chemistry being easy, while Mathematics ranged from easy to moderate. The paper showed a balanced distribution of questions across chapters, with several questions based on the NCERT, according to educators.

JEE Main morning shift analysis

Ajay Sharma, who is the national academic director, Engineering branch at Aakash Educational Services Limited, noted that the exam conducted on April 5 was easy. He shared that the Physics section was easy, with the questions focused on higher weightage from Mechanics.