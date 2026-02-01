JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Live Updates: NTA likely starting JEE applications for April session exam today

The JEE Main aspirants who have applied and paid the examination fee for the January session and wish to appear for the JEE Main 2026 session 2 have to log in with their previous application number and password.
According to the official schedule, the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination will be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2026. Admit cards are expected to be released three to four days prior to the exam dates.
Live Updates
Feb 1, 2026 01:51 PM IST
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Live Updates: Is the JEE Main April Session registration date confirmed?
The JEE Main 2026 information brochure said that the application process for the April session exam will start in the last week of January. However, a social media post on January 31 said that the process will start on February 1.
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Live Updates: What is the JEE Main 2026 official website?
The JEE Main 2026 official website is jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The aspirants are not allowed to fill more than one JEE Main application form. If in case they do so, then one JEE 2026 application number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that candidate, NTA said. NTA conducts JEE Main paper 1 for admission to engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments. Those who qualify for JEE Main, they appear for JEE Advanced. JEE Main Paper 2 is conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses in the country.