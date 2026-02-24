JEE Main 2026: NTA to end JEE Main Session 2 application on Feb 25 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main aspirants who have applied and paid the examination fee for the January session and wish to appear for the JEE Main 2026 session 2 must log in using their previous application number and password. These students will now have to opt for the following:

i. Course (paper)

ii. Medium of the question paper

iii. State code of eligibility

iv. Examination cities as per the available options.

v. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).

vi. Fee payment

The aspirants are not allowed to fill more than one JEE Main application form. If in case they do so, then one JEE 2026 application number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that candidate, NTA said.

Additionally, according to the official notice, the correction window will be open from February 27, 2026, until 11:50 pm on February 28, 2026. Candidates are advised to make all necessary corrections within this deadline, as NTA has made clear that no further corrections will be entertained under any circumstances once the window closes.

The NTA organises the JEE Main examination to facilitate admissions into premier institutions such as NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. Furthermore, only the top 2.5 lakh qualified candidates from JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026, which serves as the gateway for admission into IITs based on their performance in the advanced test.