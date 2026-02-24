JEE Main 2026: NTA to end JEE Main Session 2 application on Feb 25 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

According to the official schedule, the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination will be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2026.

By: Education Desk
Feb 24, 2026
JEE Main 2026: NTA to close Session 2 application at jeemain.nta.nic.inJEE Main 2026 is being held in two sessions – first in January and the second in April.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 on February 25. Candidates can submit their applications through the official NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination will be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2026. Admit cards are expected to be released three to four days before the exam dates.

JEE Main 2026 is being held in two sessions – first in January and the second in April. Candidates seeking admission to BTech, BArch, and BPlanning programmes must complete their applications through the official portal by February 25.
Eligibility criteria state that candidates who passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2024 or 2025, as well as those appearing in 2026, are eligible to apply. There is no age restriction for appearing in JEE Main 2026 Session 2.

JEE Main aspirants who have applied and paid the examination fee for the January session and wish to appear for the JEE Main 2026 session 2 must log in using their previous application number and password. These students will now have to opt for the following:

i. Course (paper)

ii. Medium of the question paper

iii. State code of eligibility

iv. Examination cities as per the available options.

v. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).

vi. Fee payment

The aspirants are not allowed to fill more than one JEE Main application form. If in case they do so, then one JEE 2026 application number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that candidate, NTA said.

Additionally, according to the official notice, the correction window will be open from February 27, 2026, until 11:50 pm on February 28, 2026. Candidates are advised to make all necessary corrections within this deadline, as NTA has made clear that no further corrections will be entertained under any circumstances once the window closes.

The NTA organises the JEE Main examination to facilitate admissions into premier institutions such as NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. Furthermore, only the top 2.5 lakh qualified candidates from JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026, which serves as the gateway for admission into IITs based on their performance in the advanced test.

 

