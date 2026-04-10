JEE Mains Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: Question papers out; when is NTA releasing provisional answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in?

JEE Main 2026 Result, Answer Key Date Live Updates (representative image/ Gemini-generated)

NTA JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2026) session 2 by April 11. Candidates will be able to access both the answer key and the result through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have the option to raise objections against the answer key. The NTA has released the question papers on April 10.

After the objection window closes and the final answer keys are released, NTA will declare the JEE Main 2026 results along with the cut-off marks. The JEE Main session 2 results will also include details such as the cut-off for JEE Advanced, All India Rank (AIR) holders, and state-wise toppers. The result is expected to be announced on April 20.

JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here Story continues below this ad The JEE Main 2026 April session exam was conducted at around 566 centres across 304 cities in India and 14 cities overseas, with nearly 11.23 lakh candidates appearing for the test from April 2 to April 8. For Paper 1 or the BE/BTech paper, about 11.06 lakh candidates registered from India and 4,229 from abroad. The attendance stood at approximately 93 per cent, while Aadhaar authentication was recorded at nearly 97 per cent. Read More | NTA Goes Social: Instagram, Facebook handles launched for JEE, NEET, CUET exams updates In Paper 2 or the BArch/ BPlanning paper, around 54,953 candidates registered domestically and 270 internationally. The attendance for this paper was about 73 per cent, with Aadhaar authentication also close to 97 per cent. Live Updates Apr 10, 2026 01:47 PM IST NTA JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Live Updates: How many candidates took JEE Main 2026 April session exam? In the Paper 1 or the BE/BTech paper about 11.06 lakh candidates registered from India and 4,229 from abroad. The attendance stood at approximately 93 per cent, while Aadhaar authentication was recorded at nearly 97 per cent. In Paper 2 or the BArch/ BPlanning paper around 54,953 candidates registered domestically and 270 internationally. The attendance for this paper was about 73 per cent, with Aadhaar authentication also close to 97 per cent. Apr 10, 2026 01:43 PM IST NTA JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Live Updates: What is the official website to check JEE Main answer key? The JEE Main 2026 answer key link will be made available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Session 2 results are expected by April 20. (Express photo) The online application process for Session 2 was carried out between February 1 and February 25, 2026. Following requests from candidates, the application window was reopened on March 12 and 13, 2026. Admit cards were issued in phases on March 29 and April 1, 2026.

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