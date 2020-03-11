JEE Main April 2020 sample question paper, know exam pattern before applying

JEE Main 2020 exam to begin from April 3. (Representational image) JEE Main 2020 exam to begin from April 3. (Representational image)

JEE Main April 2020: The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is going to conclude tomorrow – March 12, 2020. Those aspiring to take admission in BE and BTech degrees can appear for the entrance test scheduled to be held in April. The exam pattern has been changed this year and long form numerical questions will be asked along with MCQs.

To have a better sense of what is ahead in the exam and make your practice more focused, here is a mock test paper based on the new syllabus. Toppers of previous session and years also swear-by mock tests and constant evaluation to enhance their score. Map your timing and practice on. This mock test is prepared by Vidya Mandir Classes (VMC).

JEE Main April mock test paper

The exam is scheduled to be held on April 5, 7, 9, and 11. Those who have already applied in January session can attempt the exam again. The best score obtained in either of the sessions will be counted while creating the JEE Main merit list. This will not be counted as the second attempt.

Those who clear JEE Main will be eligible to get a degree in architecture as well as engineering. The JEE Main score will be applicable for college admissions. To know whether to take BE or BTech as an option after JEE Main, read here.

