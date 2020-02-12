JEE Main April 2020: Image correction window opens, check here

JEE Main 2020: Correction window to open at jeemain.nta.anic.in (Representational image) JEE Main 2020: Correction window to open at jeemain.nta.anic.in (Representational image)

JEE Main April 2020: If you have not uploaded a proper image in the application form for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April 2020, then you can do it now as the window has opened today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will provide a window from March 8 to 13 to candidates who have given any incorrect information to edit their forms.

Those candidates who have not appeared during JEE (Main) January 2020 will apply as a fresh candidate while those who have appeared in the exam earlier can also register. The correction window will also be open at the official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. In JEE Main January 2020, a total of 11 lakh candidates applied of which over 9 lakh registered only for the BTech courses.

The exam which was earlier scheduled to be held from April 3 to 9 will instead take place on April 5, 7, 9, 9 and 11. It is also noteworthy that the email address for the JEE Main applications has been changed from jeemain.nic.in to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the exam pattern has also been changed. Each section will have 25 instead of 30 questions. Of these 30 questions too, five will be in numerical type or long-form. Unlike the MCQs, there will not be any negative marking for the long-form questions.

The application process is still on and will conclude on March 7. The admit card will be released on March 16 and the result is expected by April 30, 2020.

