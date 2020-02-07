Follow Us:
Friday, February 07, 2020
Must Read
Live now

JEE Main April 2020 Application Form LIVE Updates: Should you apply for second attempt, ranks, cut-off

JEE Main April 2020 application form: The application form will be available at jeemain.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply before March 7. The exam will be held from April 3 to April 9, 2020.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 7, 2020 11:29:58 am
jee main, jee main 2020, jee main 2020 application form, jee main application form, jee main application form 2020, jee main april 2020, jee main april 2020 application form, jee main registrartion form, jee main exam date, jee main april 2020, jee main 2020 april form, jee main april 2020 application form JEE Main April 2020 application form: Apply at jeemain.nic.in. (Representational image)

JEE Main April 2020 application form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the registration for the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 today. The application form will be available at jeemain.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply before March 7.

This is also available for those who have already applied in January attempt. This will not be counted as the second attempt as the exams fall in the same academic year. Further, only the best of the two — January or April exam score will be calculated. JEE Main will be held from April 3 to April 9, 2020.

A final rank list will be released by the NTA along with the JEE Main April result. This will be inclusive of the January and February candidates. In JEE Main January 2020, a total of 11 lakh candidates applied of which over 9 lakh were only for the BTech courses. Further, this was the first year when the long form or numerical type questions were included in the exam.

Live Blog

JEE Main 2020 LIVE Updates: Documents needed, how to fill application form, who needs to appear for the second attempt - check all updates here, live updates in Hindi 

Highlights

    11:14 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    NTA JEE Main April 2020 application process begins today

    The application process for the National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 will commence from February 7. The candidates can apply through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

    jee main, jee main 2020, jee main 2020 application form, jee main application form, jee main application form 2020, jee main april 2020, jee main april 2020 application form, jee main registrartion form, jee main exam date, jee main april 2020, jee main 2020 april form, jee main april 2020 application form JEE Main April 2020 application form LIVE updates: Apply at jeemain.nic.in (Representational image)

    JEE Main April 2020 application form LIVE updates: With the JEE Main April result, the NTA will declare the collaborated ranks as well. This will include marks from the January session as well. Those who clear JEE Main and appear in top 2.15 ranks will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced which is the entrance exam for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd