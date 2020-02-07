JEE Main April 2020 Application Form LIVE Updates: Should you apply for second attempt, ranks, cut-off

JEE Main April 2020 application form: Apply at jeemain.nic.in. (Representational image) JEE Main April 2020 application form: Apply at jeemain.nic.in. (Representational image)

JEE Main April 2020 application form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the registration for the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 today. The application form will be available at jeemain.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply before March 7.

This is also available for those who have already applied in January attempt. This will not be counted as the second attempt as the exams fall in the same academic year. Further, only the best of the two — January or April exam score will be calculated. JEE Main will be held from April 3 to April 9, 2020.

A final rank list will be released by the NTA along with the JEE Main April result. This will be inclusive of the January and February candidates. In JEE Main January 2020, a total of 11 lakh candidates applied of which over 9 lakh were only for the BTech courses. Further, this was the first year when the long form or numerical type questions were included in the exam.