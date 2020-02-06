JEE Main April 2020: Application form, eligibility, documents needed, fees, syllabus

JEE Main 2020 application: Check the application fees. (Express photo) JEE Main 2020 application: Check the application fees. (Express photo)

JEE Main application form 2020: The online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session will start from Friday, February 7. Those who wish to appear for the engineering entrance test can apply through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration window will close on March 7. Since last year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been conducting the exam. The medium of paper will be English, Hindi and Gujarati.

The January session JEE Main result was released in record time – January 18 and this year, nine boys scored 100 percentile. Most top scorers also plan to re-appear for JEE Main April session to improve their score. The candidates who will qualify the exam will be permitted to appear for JEE Advanced.

List of documents needed

To avoid any hassle, the applicant should keep these documents ready. It includes class 10 mark sheet, class 12 or an equivalent exam mark sheet, diploma or degree course certificate/ mark sheet, academic details, employment certificates (if any), reservation certificates (if applicable).

Image size: The scanned image of the candidate should be passport size and the dimensions should be 30mm X 45mm. The scanned image of the signature should be of the dimensions — 80mm X 35mm. The documents file format should be a .jpg or .jpeg and the file size should not be more than 80KB each.

Eligibility: JEE Main 2020

Age limit: The official notification by NTA has invited applications from students who have cleared class 12 exam in 2018, 2019 and are appearing for in 2020. Moreover, the IITs allow only two attempts for the JEE (Advanced), that is, a candidate should have appeared for the class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2019 or 2020.

Education: JEE Main can be attempted by anyone who has cleared class 12 with at least five subjects. Though the JEE Main question paper is based on PCM, it is not necessary to have these as main subjects.

Fee: The male candidates (General/ OBC) category have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 while the reserve category candidates and female applicants have to submit Rs 250.

