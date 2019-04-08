JEE Main April 2019 LIVE: ‘Physics tough,’ say experts; check analysis of shift I

JEE Main April 2019 LIVE: The Joint Entrance Exam Main for Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology will be conducted on April 8, 9, 10 and 12, 2019. The paper I will be held in two shifts, one from 9:30 am to 12:30 am, and another from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The paper 2 for Architecture courses was conducted on Sunday, April 7, and according to the expert, the Mathematics section was difficult and contain questions from last year, while questions on aptitude paper were tricky.

The JEE Main admit card has already been released, and the candidates can download it through the official website — jeemain.nic.in till April 12, 2019. The results of the January examination has already been released, and around 15 candidates scored perfect 100 percentile.

After changing the schedule of the Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) Main exam, the JEE Advanced 2019 has been postponed due to the General Elections 2019. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee — the institute responsible for organising the entrance exam this year — will now conduct the JEE Advanced on May 27 (Monday) instead of May 19.