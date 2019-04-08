JEE Main April 2019 LIVE: ‘Physics tough,’ say experts; check analysis of shift I

JEE Main April 2019 LIVE: The Joint Entrance Exam Main for Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology will be conducted on April 8, 9, 10 and 12, 2019. The paper I will be held in two shifts, one from 9:30 am to 12:30 am, and another from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The paper 2 for Architecture courses was conducted on Sunday, April 7, and according to the expert, the Mathematics section was difficult and contain questions from last year, while questions on aptitude paper were tricky.
The JEE Main admit card has already been released, and the candidates can download it through the official website — jeemain.nic.in till April 12, 2019. The results of the January examination has already been released, and around 15 candidates scored perfect 100 percentile.
After changing the schedule of the Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) Main exam, the JEE Advanced 2019 has been postponed due to the General Elections 2019. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee — the institute responsible for organising the entrance exam this year — will now conduct the JEE Advanced on May 27 (Monday) instead of May 19.
Paper pattern of JEE Main 2019
Part-I - Physics with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted)
Part-II - Chemistry with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response , -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted)
Part-III - Mathematics with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted)
JEE Main 2019: Check paper analysis by Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE
Mathematics – Easy to Moderate level. Our students reported questions were easy. No question asked from Mathematical Induction.
Physics – Tougher compared to Mathematics & Chemistry. But it was of moderate level. Some students felt Class XI had more weightage in the paper.
Chemistry – Easy. Some questions were directly from NCERT and were fact based. No tricks involved as such in any question. One question on assertion reasoning was asked.
Shift two begins 2:30 pm, important instructions before appearing for JEE Main 2019
Mode of examination: JEE Main will be available in three languages — English, Hindi and Gujarati. Candidates can select the mode of the language of their question papers while filling the application form. Irrespective of the mode of the language of the question paper, candidates can opt for the course in any college or language mode.
JEE Main paper one: Shift-I concluded, second shift begins 2:30 pm
The shift one of the architecture paper was concluded. The second shift begins from 2:30 pm.
JEE Main 2019: Co-ordinate geometry, calculus dominate, says DPS Kolkata student
The co-ordinate geometry, and the calculus part of the Mathematics section was quite tough, said 17-year-old Diotima Banerjee from DPS Kolkata. Apart from the Mathematics section, the other parts of the paper one are quite easy to solve, the student mentioned.
'Maths, Physics tough,' say students
The shift-1 of the Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology (paper 1) was concluded at 12:30 am. The students who have appeared in the examination said that the Mathematics, Physics part was quite tough.
"The questions on co-ordinate geometry was difficult, including the calculus part," said Subrangshu Banerjee. Apart from the Mathematics, the questions on Physics, Chemistry and other topic were not difficult.
JEE Main paper analysis
The students who have appeared in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) can check detailed analysis and experts' comments here. The students who appeared for the architecture examination on Sunday, April 7 found the paper 2 tricky with calculus section dominating the paper. According to examine Subrangshu Banerjee, "The calculus section was tough and time-consuming. Apart from the calculus, other sections are easy to answer." The 17-year-old Saurabh Sen is a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) school, Kolkata.