JEE Main April 2019: Exam lengthy, physics remains difficult; check analysis, students reaction

JEE Main April 2019: The third day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 for admission to engineering and related courses has concluded. Students have found the exam to be easy and based on NCERT questions. The questions, based on students reactions, were in line with that of the previous exams conducted since April 7, 2019.

Earlier too students have been finding Chemistry to be easiest of the subject and most of the students found physics and Mathematics to be on the trickier side, a similar trend was observed today as well. In comparison to exam conducted on April 8 and 7, 2019, the exam today had easier Physics section (which often is ranked as the most difficult part). Chemistry continues to be easy and Mathematics had some difficult questions today as well.

Talking to indianexpress.com, FITJEE-Noida, centre head, Ramesh Batlish, said, “Overall the paper was of easy. In comparison, maths and physics were of moderate difficulty level while Chemistry was considered to be easy by most of the students even on the third exam. Compared to April 8, 9 exam, the paper today was easier.”

No errors were reported from students as such While the paper pattern was similar to that of January, the marking can go higher as the number of students applying for the exam has gone higher.

According to the data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) — the exam conducting body — the number of candidates appearing for April session is less than the January session, however, there is a slight increase in the number of students appearing for the engineering entrance, that is, Paper-I.

A total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January against 9,35,741 appearing for the same in April session. This shows that many students have appeared for the exam again. Check the entire story here.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the exam. This is the last time the national competitive exam will be conducted for 2019. Based on the score attained in the JEE Main, candidates can apply for admission in different colleges.