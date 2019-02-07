JEE Main April 2019: Applications to release tomorrow; eligibility, exam dates, pattern

JEE Main April 2019: The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) II will be releasing tomorrow by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow. JEE Main II will be held from April 6 to 20, 2019. Last year, the HRD Ministry had decided to conduct the exam twice a year.

JEE Main I was held from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the results were declared on January 19. The JEE will be held in multiple sessions and students will have the option to choose a date.

Moreover, if a student appears for the JEE (Main) twice, the best of his/ her two scores will be taken into account.

JEE Main April 2019: Important dates

Online submission of application forms: February 8 to March 7, 2019

Downloading of admit cards: March 18, 2019

Dates of examination: April 6 to April 20, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: April 30, 2019.

JEE Main 2019: Eligibility criteria

A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards is required to be eligible for JEE main or advanced.

For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

Those who clear the JEE Main and JEE Advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.