JEE Main applications re-open, here’s why its unlikely for NEET 2020

The National Testing Agency has today re-opened the application process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main today. Candidates who have not yet applied for JEE Main will have a one-time option to do so till May 24. The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants wish a similar facility. Several students took to Twitter to make this demand, however, it is unlikely to happen. Here is why:

Also give one One more chance to change the exam center and kindly allot Center based on permanent address or native district it’s very very useful to students during this panic situation NEET and JEE both — Sambathiyer (@sambathiyer) May 19, 2020

The one-time re-application window is for students who wished to go abroad but are now reconsidering their plans due to the situation that has arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic. While Indian engineering students can go abroad without appearing for JEE, a similar option is not available with medical students as both dental and medical aspirants have to mandatorily clear NEET, even if they wish to study the subjects from a foreign nation.

Further, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has earlier provided multiple windows for NEET aspirants to edit their application form and change the exam centre. The latest window to make changes in the NEET application will end along with that of JEE Main – that is on May 31.

While there has been a subsequent rise in the number of applicants for NEET considering both AIIMS and JIPMER entrance will also be on the basis of the same exam, a drop was expected for the engineering entrance exam this year. For NEET, over 15.93 lakh candidates have registered. Since NEET is held in offline mode, the NTA is arranging double the exam centers and 3000 more exam centers are expected to be roped in for this year.

For JEE Main, a total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January 2019 against 9,35,741 in the April session of 2019. For JEE Main 2020 January session not only the number of applications dipped further to 9,21,261, of these only 8,69,010 appeared for the exam. The number of attendees was expected to dip further due to health-related concerns over the pandemic.

Further, a decline has been observed for JEE Advanced registrations over the years. In 2019, out of 11.47 lakh JEE Main candidates, 2.45 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced but only 1.73 lakh registered for the same. In 2018, out of 2.31 lakh students who qualified for the exam, 1.65 lakh candidates chose to register for it. This, however, is due to a number of reasons, read here to know why candidates are dropping out IIT entrance exam?

