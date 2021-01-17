JEE Main, Advanced, VITEEE; check 15 engineering entrances accepting applications

With NTA extending the registration date of the JEE Main, the aspirants will now have more time to think whether they wish to appear for the entrance test in February or would opt for other three attempts. Besides JEE Main, there are other entrance tests where an aspirant can apply. These are private institutes as well as state-level exams.

So here are the upcoming engineering entrance exams whose applications are ongoing and exam dates are out.

READ | How more than one coaching institute take credit for JEE, NEET success stories

Here’s the list of engineering entrances you can apply for now

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 is perhaps one of the most well-known engineering entrance exams in the country. It is conducted by the NTA for admission to UG engineering/ technology/ architecture/ planning courses in NITs, IIITs and other CFTIs in the country. The application process for JEE Main has been extended till January 23, the candidates can apply through the website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination is conducted by the Amrita University for admission to full-time B.Tech courses offered by the varsity. The registrations have already commenced on January 7 at the website amrita.edu.in. The university is yet to declare the last date although the registrations are expected to close by the first week of April 2021.

Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) conducts the GITAM Aptitude Test (GAT) for admission to both PG and UG engineering degrees offered by the university. The online registration process for GITAM GAT is already being conducted on the website of GITAM. GITAM GAT registrations have already commenced on January 4 at the website gitam.edu.

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Chennai conducts the HITSEEE 2021 for admission to UG programs in engineering, design and architecture. The application form for HITS engineering entrance exam (HITSEEE) 2021 is already released by the university on January 9 at the website hindustanuniv.ac.in. Eligible candidates can apply online till April 10.

LPU NEST 2021 online registrations are closing on February 26. The National Entrance and Scholarship Test (NEST) is conducted by the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab for admission to a variety of programmes including UG engineering degree courses. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted in February/ March this year.

Manipal MET is conducted by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education for admission to various UG and PG programs, including Engineering and Technology courses. Online registrations for Manipal Entrance Test 2021 are already ongoing at the website manipal.edu from December 10. The last date to apply is expected somewhere in April.

PESSAT registrations have already commenced at pessat.com from December 20. The PES Scholarship Aptitude Test (PESSAT) is conducted by the PES University in Bengaluru. Based on the PESSAT score, qualifiers can take admission to various programs offered by the university including UG engineering degree programs.

SRM University conducts the SRM Joint Entrance Examination for admission to BTech programmes. The university has already released the registration form for SRMJEEE on the website srmist.edu.in on December 12. The last date to register is March 31.

READ | Covid effect: Engineering aspirants prefer institutes closer home

UPES Engineering Aptitude Test (UPSEAT) 2021 is conducted by the University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES) Dehradun for admission to Engineering courses offered by the University. The online registrations for UPSEAT 2021 have already commenced on the website upes.ac.in from December 14, 202.

VIT University conducts online registrations for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination. VITEEE 2021 registrations for admission to the 2021 session is already open at the website viteee.vit.ac.in. The examination is conducted for admission to B.Tech programs in VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT AP, and VIT Bhopal. The last date to register for the exam is March 30, 2021.

VTUEEE 2021: The application form for VTUEEE 2021 is already out at the website veltech.edu.in. VTU Engineering Entrance Exam (VTUEEE) is conducted by the Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr Sagunthala R&D Institute of Science and Technology for B.Tech admissions. The online application form is already available and the last date to apply for Phase 2 is April 2021.

KIIT Entrance Examination is conducted by the KIIT University for various UG and PG programs including B.Tech program. The online application form for KIITEE 2021 is already available at kiitee.kiit.ac.in from December 10. Interested candidates can apply online till March 31.

READ | Engineering colleges redesign, develop teaching modules as they kick off new academic session

Check exam dates of these engineering entrance

Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2021 is an entrance examination for admission to Engineering programs in the top IITs of the country. The IIT Kharagpur is conducting the exam this year for admission to B.Tech programs. As per latest announcements from Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the examination is to be held on July 3.

Goa Common Entrance Test 2021 is scheduled to be held on May 4 and 5 for admission to B.E. and B.Pharm courses. The application form for the Goa CET 2021 is yet to be released by the Directorate of Technical Education, Goa at dte.goa.gov.in.

Symbiosis International Deemed University conducts the Symbiosis Entrance Test 2021 for admission to UG programs in Technology, Science, Design etc. The examination is scheduled to be held on May 1. Interested candidates can expect the registrations to commence on set-test.org very soon.