Free Coaching for JEE, NEET: BSEB invites teacher applications till July 10

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has started the recruitment drive for qualified educators to teach students who are preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) entrance examinations under the free coaching programme. Eligible teachers can either apply by visiting the official portal at coaching.biharboardonline.com or email the authorities at computeritcellbseb@gmail.com. The last date to apply is July 10 till 5 pm.
The free coaching programme of BSEB aims to provide free and accessible non-residential coaching to students who have successfully cleared the class 10th examination and who cannot afford expensive coaching classes. This facility will be provided in 10 different schools across the state.
To apply for JEE and NEET faculty, the candidates should submit their application in the prescribed format with the required documents either through the portal or the website. The interview round for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted on July 12, starting at 10 am in Patna.
द्वारा गैर आवासीय (Non Residential) निःशुल्क अनुशिक्षण (Coaching) कार्यक्रम प्रारंभ किया जा रहा है, जिस हेतु योग्य एवं अनुभवी शिक्षकों की सेवाएँ प्राप्त किया जाना है।
🔹 आवेदक अपना आवेदन वेबसाइट https://t.co/WQnANDSLav अथवा Email- computeritcellbseb@gmail.com पर कर सकेंगे।
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) July 2, 2026
The board, through its official X handle, shared the notification of the recruitment drive to look for experienced teachers in various subjects, including physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology.
The applicants are required to have either completed their BSc, MSc or MTech in the relevant subjects. It should be noted that preference will be given to those candidates who are experienced and qualified to teach the JEE and NEET level curriculum. Interested candidates are advised to submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical difficulties.