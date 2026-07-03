Free Coaching for JEE, NEET: BSEB invites teacher applications till July 10

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has started the recruitment drive for qualified educators to teach students who are preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) entrance examinations under the free coaching programme. Eligible teachers can either apply by visiting the official portal at coaching.biharboardonline.com or email the authorities at computeritcellbseb@gmail.com. The last date to apply is July 10 till 5 pm.

The free coaching programme of BSEB aims to provide free and accessible non-residential coaching to students who have successfully cleared the class 10th examination and who cannot afford expensive coaching classes. This facility will be provided in 10 different schools across the state.