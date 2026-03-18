JEE Main Toppers’ Tips | ‘Give more time to tough topics, attempt easiest questions first,’ says NIT Srinagar’s student

Hailing from Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir, 18-year-old Basit Ahanger quietly decided to prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to fulfill his dream of studying at NIT Srinagar. His preparation feels native to the Kashmir Valley, where the mountains have always demanded patience and the winters have rewarded those who prepare in silence. Basit’s struggle and preparation have a similar tale to tell.

At 18, he is already a first-year Computer Science student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar. In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, the NIT secured a 73rd rank under the engineering category.

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In a region where talented young students’ opportunities are often hindered by border situations, JEE and NEET aspirants increasingly prepare to look beyond the valley and to prove themselves and their state.

Son of Iqbal Ahmad Ahanger, a businessman, and Kounsar Parveen, a homemaker, Basit grew up in an environment that valued education. He attended Dr AGM’s City School, where he scored 484 in his Class 10 board examinations and 418 in Class 12.

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‘I was interested in pursuing BTech in CS’

When asked why Computer Science, Basit keeps it simple. “I was interested in this course. I have seen some of my friends procrastinate and think whether CSE is good or AI or data science, or some other branch is good, but I was clear in my approach,” he said. He began serious and focused preparation for JEE in Class 11, when he joined the coaching institute RISE.

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Physics was a friend, Mathematics was a warning

Not every subject was equal in Basit’s JEE Main and Advanced journey. Physics was the easiest — and the reason is telling. “I was able to relate it to the real world,” he explains.

Mathematics, on the other hand, was a different story. “Math was the toughest because I didn’t practice it enough.” He dedicated three to four hours to self-study each day outside of classes, but in hindsight, he wishes more of those hours had gone into practising mathematical problems.

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His advice to aspirants on the subject is direct. “Give a little more time to tough topics while practising and discussing them with your teachers, but skip the tough questions while attempting the paper and keep them for last,” he suggested.

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For revision, he relies on short notes and questions he had marked as important during practice. “Before exams, don’t give tough tests,” he advised young aspirants, adding that revising your made short notes and previously attempted papers should be enough.

Inside the examination hall, Basit follows a disciplined approach that is to attempt the easiest questions first. “It is a strategy that manages time, builds confidence, and avoids the trap of getting stuck early,” he said.

His most important piece of advice to those still on the other side of the entrance exam is not to “stress yourself.” Basit did use social media during his preparation years — but with intention. He avoided it when he had to study more, treating it as a reward rather than a refuge. When stress did creep in, he used to talk with his friends and listen to music.

Life at NIT Srinagar

As he studies at the NIT, when asked how does it feel? Basit said, “College is going so fun, I wake up, go to college, play basketball, and study before exams — that’s it.” He further added, “It is the place where I always wanted to be, and today I am doing exactly what I wanted to do.”

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In the first year, or during the initial two semesters, he said, they are taught subjects like physics and chemistry, which are somewhat related to what they have studied while preparing for JEE. “From the second year onwards, the actual core curriculum begins, and we start learning programming languages and other specialised courses in Computer Science,” he said.

When asked whether he regrets not getting into an IIT, Basit says that while he initially felt a sense of missing out, the feeling gradually faded. After meeting friends in college, staying close to family, and joining clubs such as coding and graphic design, he began to focus more on making the most of his time at NIT. Now, he says, his goal is to gain the best he can from the institute — whether in terms of skills, learning opportunities, or placements.