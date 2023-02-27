scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
New Course by IITs: IIT Kharagpur’s 4 year BS programme with six specialisations

IIT Kharagpur offers Bachelor of Science programme in six courses, admission to which will be done through JEE examination.

IIT Kharagpur BS courseCandidates interested in earning MS degree would be given an option to do so at the end of Semester 6 of the 4 year BS programme. (File Image)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur introduced 4 year BS programme in place of the 5 year integrated MSc programme in 2022 academic year. The BS programme is offered in six specializations- applied geology, chemistry, economics, exploration geophysics, mathematics and computing, and physics.

Candidates interested in earning MS degree would be given an option to do so at the end of Semester 6 of the 4 year BS programme. Accordingly, semesters 7 and 8 will be planned so that a candidate can be awarded a MS degree at the end of semester 10 (end of year 5).

Below given are the course’s structure, eligibility criteria and other details of the BS programme.

BS Programme- Course Structure

All six BS specialization courses are equally divided into eight semesters. The curriculum for the first and second semesters is common among the six BS courses. Students will be taught in total eighteen core subjects in semester 1 and 2: chemistry, physics of waves, science of living systems, programming and data structure, electrical technology, english for communication among others.

The curriculum changes from semester 3. In semesters 3 and 4 students will be taught approximately 8 to 9 ‘depth core’ subjects. There will be seven to eight core subjects in semesters 5 and 6 along with two elective subjects in semester 6.

In semester 7, the curriculum provides the opportunity of a summer internship along with a project. Semester 8 mostly consists of a combination of elective as well as core subjects along with a project.

The academic year of IIT Kharagpur is majorly divided into spring and autumn semesters. Candidates can also opt for MS degree by the end of the third year of the BS course.

BS Programme- Seat Matrix

Following are the number of seats offered by IIT Kharagpur last year:

Course Seat Capacity
Chemistry 45
Economics 59
Physics 49
Mathematics and Computing 69
Applied Geology 52
Exploration Geophysics 45

BS Programme- Eligibility criteria

The institute conducts admissions to the BS course on the basis of  JEE Advanced scores and JOSSA counselling. Candidates must also have successfully completed class 12 or equivalent in the Science stream.

BS Programme-  Career Scope

BS programme in chemistry is designed for graduates, with career opportunities in fields, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, materials and devices, Energy, healthcare and environment.

While BS programme in physics has career opportunities in diverse areas, including Green Energy and Sustainable Energy Materials, Photonics and Terahertz Technology/Communications, Quantum Technology and Communications, Quantum Open Systems, Flexible Electronics, Multifunctional Materials and Devices, Smart Energy for smart cities and Smart Healthcare.

