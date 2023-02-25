JEE Advanced 2023: Last 5 years’ cut-offs for admissions to CSE at IIT Delhi

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Delhi offers a total of 14 BTech programmes out of which BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) is the one most preferred by IIT aspirants. Last year institute offered 93 seats for the CSE course and the programme achieved rank 1 nationwide under QS World University Rankings by subject.
Admission to the CSE course is done through IIT-JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advanced scores and JOSAA counselling. .JOSAA counselling is conducted for students successfully qualifying for JEE Main and JEE Advanced examinations, and fulfilling the other eligibility criteria. During the counselling process, the candidates will be assigned a seat in various IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs and other participating institutes.
Know the last five years cut offs of IIT Delhi for admissions to BTech Computer Sciene, before applying for the JEE Advanced.
|Category
|Cut off
(Opening)
|Cut off
(Closing)
|Open
|29
|102
|Open (female only)
|330
|450
|EWS
|19
|28
|OBC-NCL
|30
|87
|SC
|16
|34
|ST
|10
|18
|Category
|Cut off
(Opening)
|Cut off
(Closing)
|Open
|3
|100
|Open (female only)
|98
|432
|EWS
|7
|30
|OBC-NCL
|46
|84
|SC
|3
|34
|ST
|9
|17
|Category
|Cut off
(Opening)
|Cut off
(Closing)
|Open
|31
|105
|Open (female only)
|37
|521
|EWS
|14
|32
|OBC-NCL
|10
|83
|SC
|19
|41
|ST
|15
|25
|Category
|Cut off
(Opening)
|Cut off
(Closing)
|Open
|2
|93
|Open (female only)
|233
|465
|GEN-EWS
|7
|12
|OBC-NCL
|17
|65
|SC
|22
|39
|ST
|3
|19
|Category
|Cut off
(Opening)
|Cut off
(Closing)
|Open
|3
|100
|Open (female only)
|112
|313
|OBC-NCL
|38
|65
|SC
|16
|31
|ST
|12
|25
This year’s JEE main examination is scheduled to be held in two sessions: session 1 was held between January 24 and February 1 and session 2 is scheduled for the month of April. Candidates qualifying the JEE Main examination will be allowed to apply for JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced 2023 will be conducted on June 4