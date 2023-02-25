JEE Advanced 2023: Last 5 years’ cut-offs for admissions to CSE at IIT Delhi

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Delhi offers a total of 14 BTech programmes out of which BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) is the one most preferred by IIT aspirants. Last year institute offered 93 seats for the CSE course and the programme achieved rank 1 nationwide under QS World University Rankings by subject.

Admission to the CSE course is done through IIT-JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advanced scores and JOSAA counselling. .JOSAA counselling is conducted for students successfully qualifying for JEE Main and JEE Advanced examinations, and fulfilling the other eligibility criteria. During the counselling process, the candidates will be assigned a seat in various IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs and other participating institutes.

Know the last five years cut offs of IIT Delhi for admissions to BTech Computer Sciene, before applying for the JEE Advanced.

IIT Delhi: CSE Cut-off 2022

Category Cut off (Opening) Cut off (Closing) Open 29 102 Open (female only) 330 450 EWS 19 28 OBC-NCL 30 87 SC 16 34 ST 10 18

IIT Delhi: CSE Cut-off 2021

Category Cut off (Opening) Cut off (Closing) Open 3 100 Open (female only) 98 432 EWS 7 30 OBC-NCL 46 84 SC 3 34 ST 9 17

IIT Delhi: CSE Cut-off 2020

Category Cut off (Opening) Cut off (Closing) Open 31 105 Open (female only) 37 521 EWS 14 32 OBC-NCL 10 83 SC 19 41 ST 15 25

IIT Delhi: CSE Cut-off 2019

Category Cut off (Opening) Cut off (Closing) Open 2 93 Open (female only) 233 465 GEN-EWS 7 12 OBC-NCL 17 65 SC 22 39 ST 3 19

IIT Delhi: CSE Cut-off 2018

This year’s JEE main examination is scheduled to be held in two sessions: session 1 was held between January 24 and February 1 and session 2 is scheduled for the month of April. Candidates qualifying the JEE Main examination will be allowed to apply for JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced 2023 will be conducted on June 4