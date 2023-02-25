scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
JEE Advanced 2023: Last 5 years’ cut-offs for admissions to CSE at IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi offers in total 14 BTech programmes to which admission is done on the basis of IIT-JEE Advanced scores.

IIT Delhi last year JEE Advanced cut offsAdmission to all the BTech courses is done through IIT-JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advanced scores and JOSAA counselling. (Express image/ File Image)

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Delhi offers a total of 14 BTech programmes out of which BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) is the one most preferred by IIT aspirants. Last year institute offered 93 seats for the CSE course and the programme achieved rank 1 nationwide under QS World University Rankings by subject. 

Read |Why are non-CSE students opting for non-engineering jobs? IIT Bombay professor explains

Admission to the CSE course is done through IIT-JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advanced scores and JOSAA counselling. .JOSAA counselling is conducted for students successfully qualifying for JEE Main and JEE Advanced examinations, and fulfilling the other eligibility criteria. During the counselling process, the candidates will be assigned a seat in various IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs and other participating institutes.

Know the last five years cut offs of IIT Delhi for admissions to BTech Computer Sciene, before applying for the JEE Advanced.

IIT Delhi: CSE Cut-off 2022

Category Cut off

(Opening)

 Cut off

(Closing)
Open 29 102
Open (female only) 330 450
EWS 19 28
OBC-NCL 30 87
SC 16 34
ST 10 18
Also Read |BTech at IIT Bhilai: Admission process, placements, scholarships and more

IIT Delhi: CSE Cut-off 2021

Category Cut off

(Opening)

 Cut off

(Closing)
Open 3 100
Open (female only) 98 432
EWS 7 30
OBC-NCL 46 84
SC 3 34
ST 9 17

IIT Delhi: CSE Cut-off 2020

Category Cut off

(Opening)

 Cut off

(Closing)
Open 31 105
Open (female only) 37 521
EWS 14 32
OBC-NCL 10 83
SC 19 41
ST 15 25

IIT Delhi: CSE Cut-off 2019

Category Cut off

(Opening)

 Cut off

(Closing)
Open 2 93
Open (female only) 233 465
GEN-EWS 7 12
OBC-NCL 17 65
SC 22 39
ST 3 19

IIT Delhi: CSE Cut-off 2018

Category Cut off

(Opening)

 Cut off

(Closing)
Open 3 100
Open (female only) 112 313
OBC-NCL 38 65
SC 16 31
ST 12 25

This year’s JEE main examination is scheduled to be held in two sessions: session 1 was held between January 24 and February 1 and session 2 is scheduled for the month of April. Candidates qualifying the JEE Main examination will be allowed to apply for JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced 2023 will be conducted on June 4

